Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First steps towards a Covid memorial as walking artist announced

By Louise Glen
July 7, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 3:02 pm
Claudia Zeiske has been appointed to create a Covid memorial. Picture supplied by Live Life Aberdeenshire.
Claudia Zeiske has been appointed to create a Covid memorial. Picture supplied by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Plans to create a Covid memorial in Aberdeenshire will soon take shape – following a walk of more than 120 miles.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has announced that Claudia Zeiske has been appointed to create a piece of art as part of the Scotland-wide initiative Remembering Together.

Huntly-based Ms Zeiske describes herself as a producer, curator, flower lover, and walker.

She creates her work through her experience in social engagement with her walking art practice.

She now plans to walk across the region – and will be asking people from communities to join her on a series of 20 walks of slightly over six miles.

Thoughts, feelings, and emotions

Claudia Zeiske.

A spokeswoman for Live Life Aberdeenshire, who will manage the project in partnership with Greenspace Scotland, said: “This first step of Remembering Together: Aberdeenshire will see the artist gather the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of communities across the region.

“It is this that will help shape what a Covid memorial could be for Aberdeenshire.

“Taking inspiration from Aberdeenshire-born community planner Patrick Geddes, Ms Zeiske will be walking from the top of Scotland’s second-highest mountain, Ben Macdui, to the port of Peterhead.”

While Mr Geddes is best known for town planning, he had a diverse number of interests and talents. He is also described as a biologist, sociologist, conservationist, educationist, and ecologist.

Between July and October, Ms Zeiske will complete a 120-mile journey from mountain to sea.

The spokeswoman continued: “On her way she will pass Geddes’s birthplace of Ballater, and she hopes to connect with many communities along the way.

“Invited co-walkers along the way will discuss their community and the impact Covid has had, with the artist.”

Ms Zeiske believes that walking allows for thinking in movement, encouraging contemplation and exercise at the same time.

I will make Aberdeenshire proud

At the end of each individual journey, there will be the opportunity for the local community to come together over a meal to share their experiences of both pandemic and place with the artist.

Ms Zeiske said: “This commission is bringing together all my experiences, ambitions and interests on both a social as well as artistic level, and I will make sure that I do Aberdeenshire proud.”

Local groups who would like more information should e-mail artsteam@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

