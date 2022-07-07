That’s a whopper! 6ft halibut weighing 121kg sold at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

That’s a whopper! 6ft halibut weighing 121kg sold at Peterhead

By Ellie Forbes
July 7, 2022, 5:46 pm
Fishmonger Jimmy Mac, who is about 5ft 10in, pictured alongside the 6ft halibut. Pic: SWNS
Fishmonger Jimmy Mac, who is about 5ft 10in, pictured alongside the 6ft halibut. Pic: SWNS

A fishmonger took delivery of this whopping six-foot halibut – which tipped the scales at 121kg.

Clare Welch, 33, got the mammoth catch yesterday – and said it took four guys to lift the fish at Welch Fishmongers in Edinburgh.

It was caught in the North Sea on Monday and taken to Peterhead Fish Market before being transported to Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Fishmonger Jimmy Mac, who is about 5ft 10ins, was pictured alongside the whopper to give an idea of the sheer scale of it.

The monster catch has now been filleted into 450 portions and will be sold to restaurants around the capital, as well as in the shop.

‘Quite a feat’

Clare, whose family owns the business, said: “It’s the biggest halibut I have ever seen come in.

“It’s quite a feat to think about how they even got a fish that size on the boat.

“It was caught in the North Sea and landed in Peterhead on Monday.

“Everyone was so impressed and excited by it – it was amazing to see one that size.

“It took four guys to get it up on the bench and they were knackered after it.

“With a big fish like that you are never sure how to tackle it so we all had a 10-minute discussion to see how best to fillet it.

“It made about 450 fillets, which is loads.

“We’ll sell it in the shop and to restaurants around Edinburgh who we supply halibut to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]