Aberdeen man to take on solo ultra marathon to raise money for charity

An Aberdeen man is gearing up to run an ultra marathon later this month raise cash for the Denis Law Legacy Trust’s flagship Streetsport programme.

Dave Thompson, a boss at Remote Medical International, aims to raise £1,000 for the charity as part of his solo 24-hour expedition.

He will tackle the 50 mile Assynt Traverse, a 12-peak route starting at Loch Lugainn below Stac Pollaidh and finishing at the Loch Glencoul viewpoint at Unapool.

The major ascent of the route is nearly 21,000ft, with the majority of the route being pathless and with boggy terrain.

Streetsport, which is run in partnership with the Robert Gordon University, delivers free week nightly sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen.

The programme aims to reduce areas of high youth annoyance in the city, by setting up mobile sports pitches and equipment in locations such as car parks and play parks.

‘Dave’s been a standout volunteer’

Denis Law Legacy Trust chief operating officer Mark Williams said: “Dave’s been a standout volunteer for us for many years now, excelling at our Streetsport sessions on Wednesday nights in Torry where the participants really take to him.

“He’s already done so much for the charity through this and past fundraising, so for him to take on this next challenge in aid of Streetsport again is both inspiring and extremely generous.

“We wish him all the best and look forward to his first session after reaching the Assynt Traverse summit.”