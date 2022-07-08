Celebrated theologian presented with honourary degree on final day of Aberdeen University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrated theologian presented with honourary degree on final day of Aberdeen University graduations

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2022, 5:39 pm
Professor Katherine Sonderegger received an honourary degree from Aberdeen University today. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Professor Katherine Sonderegger received an honourary degree from Aberdeen University today. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A distinguished theologian has been presented with an honourary degree on the final day of Aberdeen University’s summer graduations.

Professor Katherine Sonderegger took to the stage at P&J Live alongside this year’s graduating class to become a Doctor of Divinity.

Described as a “theologian’s theologian”, the American professor was recognised for her commitment to the field and support of the university.

Professor Tom Greggs said she has been “considered one of our own” for many years.

He added: “She is, to my mind and the mind of many of my contemporaries, one of the—if not the—greatest living Systematic Theologians in the world.”

Prof Sonderegger said she was “deeply honoured” to receive the degree from a university she has had ties with for many years.

“It’s special. It’s an exciting and lovely moment,” she said.

“I love the city, I’ve visited many times. I love the granite, the harbour and Old Aberdeen.

“It’s wonderful to be affiliated with a university that is recognisd nationally and internationally. And, I’m very proud of the department.”

Final day of graduations

Graduates heading to their ceremony on Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of graduates gathered for the final time this week to mark the final day of celebrations this academic year.

Those who studied in the School of Geosciences and the School of Natural and Computing Sciences were rewarded for their achievements in the first of today’s ceremonies.

The crowd was filled with “smiles of joy and pride” from family and friends – and “smiles of joy and relief” from all the graduates.

“You’ve done it” they were told before they walked across the stage to receive their degrees – waving or giving a thumbs up to the enthusiastic crowd as they crossed.

Professor Peter Edwards, vice-principal of regional engagement, told the budding geologists and chemists to enjoy whatever comes next.

He said: “Just as this region is re-inventing itself, you too will almost certainly have to re-invent yourself as you progress through your career.

“In a world faced with a host of challenges ranging from the climate emergency to the rise of AI and automation, change is inevitable – as new opportunities emerge and others fade.

“Such moments can be scary, but also incredibly exciting. Treat today as a beginning and not an end, and enjoy the journey.”

‘Lifelong benefit’

The Rydlewicz family celebrating today’s graduations. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

In the final ceremony, graduates from the School of Divinity, History, Philosophy and Art History were praised for their resilience throughout their studies and the pandemic.

Much of their university experiences were overshadowed by Covid and the “unprecedented challenges” it brought.

Professor Marjory Harper, chairwoman in the history department, said: “In many ways, the difficulties you have faced during the pandemic have allowed you to develop and demonstrate qualities which will be of lifelong benefit, more – dare I say – than the skills imparted by any of the academic disciplines within which you’ve studied.

“You will forget the content of your studies, as well as everything that is said here today, but you have learned ways of thinking that you will carry into the future and which will shape your contribution to society.”

