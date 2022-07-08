Celebrated theologian presented with honourary degree on final day of Aberdeen University graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A distinguished theologian has been presented with an honourary degree on the final day of Aberdeen University’s summer graduations.

Professor Katherine Sonderegger took to the stage at P&J Live alongside this year’s graduating class to become a Doctor of Divinity.

Described as a “theologian’s theologian”, the American professor was recognised for her commitment to the field and support of the university.

Professor Tom Greggs said she has been “considered one of our own” for many years.

He added: “She is, to my mind and the mind of many of my contemporaries, one of the—if not the—greatest living Systematic Theologians in the world.”

Prof Sonderegger said she was “deeply honoured” to receive the degree from a university she has had ties with for many years.

“It’s special. It’s an exciting and lovely moment,” she said.

“I love the city, I’ve visited many times. I love the granite, the harbour and Old Aberdeen.

“It’s wonderful to be affiliated with a university that is recognisd nationally and internationally. And, I’m very proud of the department.”

Final day of graduations

Hundreds of graduates gathered for the final time this week to mark the final day of celebrations this academic year.

Those who studied in the School of Geosciences and the School of Natural and Computing Sciences were rewarded for their achievements in the first of today’s ceremonies.

The crowd was filled with “smiles of joy and pride” from family and friends – and “smiles of joy and relief” from all the graduates.

“You’ve done it” they were told before they walked across the stage to receive their degrees – waving or giving a thumbs up to the enthusiastic crowd as they crossed.

Professor Peter Edwards, vice-principal of regional engagement, told the budding geologists and chemists to enjoy whatever comes next.

He said: “Just as this region is re-inventing itself, you too will almost certainly have to re-invent yourself as you progress through your career.

“In a world faced with a host of challenges ranging from the climate emergency to the rise of AI and automation, change is inevitable – as new opportunities emerge and others fade.

“Such moments can be scary, but also incredibly exciting. Treat today as a beginning and not an end, and enjoy the journey.”

‘Lifelong benefit’

In the final ceremony, graduates from the School of Divinity, History, Philosophy and Art History were praised for their resilience throughout their studies and the pandemic.

Much of their university experiences were overshadowed by Covid and the “unprecedented challenges” it brought.

Professor Marjory Harper, chairwoman in the history department, said: “In many ways, the difficulties you have faced during the pandemic have allowed you to develop and demonstrate qualities which will be of lifelong benefit, more – dare I say – than the skills imparted by any of the academic disciplines within which you’ve studied.

“You will forget the content of your studies, as well as everything that is said here today, but you have learned ways of thinking that you will carry into the future and which will shape your contribution to society.”