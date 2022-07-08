Council teams remove hundreds of dead birds from Aberdeenshire coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council teams remove hundreds of dead birds from Aberdeenshire coast

By Lauren Taylor
July 8, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 5:24 pm
Teams picking up dead birds from a north-east beach. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
Teams picking up dead birds from a north-east beach. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Hundreds of dead birds with suspected avian flu have been removed from north-east beaches over the last week.

The local authority described it as a “very challenging” week for landscape services staff who have been removing dead seabirds from shorelines around Aberdeenshire.

Wearing full PPE, the frontline teams removed hundreds of birds.

At Cruden Bay alone, more than 120 birds were removed from the beach in just one day.

A dead gannet washed ashore at Balmedie with suspected avian flu. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeenshire Council is asking people to stop assisting in the clean-up by burying or binning dead bird carcasses for their own safety.

Instead, they are urging people to continue reporting sightings of dead birds so their teams can dispose of them correctly.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Thanks to our very supportive residents and community groups who have been reporting sightings, we’ve been able to quickly map out and prioritise the removal of the birds and we will be getting to all these areas just as soon as we can.

“Our thanks also go to a number of our own staff from various services who have come forward and volunteered to assist with future collections as and when required.”

Public should continue reporting sightings

The council stressed the beaches are still safe to enjoy throughout the summer, with the threat of transmission to humans remaining very low.

Despite this, people are being advised not to touch any dead or sick wild birds and to keep dogs and any other pets away from them.

The council has also warned the public to avoid touching wild bird feathers or surfaces covered in droppings and is asking people not to feed wild waterfowl.

The public should continue reporting a grouping of 10 or more dead birds by calling the council’s dedicated phoneline on 01467 537444.

Any dead birds should also be reported to Defra’s national helpline on 03459 335577.

The council advises that the Scottish SPCA should be contacted for advice about any living but sick birds on 03000 999999.

However, the charity has closed its centres to wild birds due to the current situation and is asking the public to refrain from taking sick birds to any rescue centre.

[[title]]

[[text]]

