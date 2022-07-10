No bin collections in Aberdeen on Monday following Altens fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Monday bin collections have been postponed due to a fire at Altens recycling centre.

Fire crews have been battling a blaze at the centre since around 4.30pm on Friday.

Around 100 firefighters and 24 appliances have been in attendance at the incident, which has left the building largely destroyed.

As a result, Aberdeen City Council has said no bins will be collected on Monday. They will be picked up on Saturday instead.

It confirmed this includes refuse, recycling, brown bins and trade waste.

In a statement on social media, the council said: “This disruption is due to the fire at Altens East Recycling Centre over the weekend.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”