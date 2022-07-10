Keep your sunnies on as warm temperatures to stick around across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sun lovers across the north and north-east will be glad to hear this weekend’s temperatures are not going anywhere fast.

Temperatures in some areas soared to the mid 20s on Sunday, making it feel like summer has finally arrived.

While it isn’t forecast to be clear blue skies and sunshine, people can keep their coats in the cupboard for a little longer as temperatures aren’t due to drop much for the next week.

Winds are due to be calmer than they have been for the past few weeks, so even a little heat will definitely be felt.

Here’s a more detailed look at the forecast where you are:

Aberdeen

The Met Office forecast for the week ahead in Aberdeen says temperatures during the day won’t go far below 16C.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day with highs of 23C, however, it is expected to be overcast.

Tuesday and Wednesday are due to be sunnier, with the sunniest periods due to be around lunchtime.

Inverness

Like in most areas of the north and north-east, the warmest day of the coming week in Inverness is forecast to be the warmest, with highs of 23C forecast around the middle of the day.

Sunday’s blue skies might be the last Inverness has for a while as most of the week is expected to be cloudy and overcast.

There will be no need to bring back out the coats though, with highs of 18C forecast to see the city through the week.

Elgin

Monday in Elgin is forecast to hit the warmest temperature of the week so far, with highs of 25C expected in the middle of the day.

It may feel humid as it is due to be overcast, but the clouds are forecast to make way for blue skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are looking to be between 17 and 20 degrees, with lows of 12 in the early mornings and evenings.

Fraserburgh

Sunny spells are due to hit Fraserburgh on Wednesday and Thursday this week along with temperature highs of 19C.

Monday is forecast to be warmer at 23C but cloud is expected overhead for most of the day.

Much like most of the north and north-east, there is no rain forecast on the coast at Fraserburgh this week.

Thurso

Even up north in Thurso, temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 23C.

Winds are forecast to be light, so the warm weather will be felt across the north.

The rest of the week is forecast to be a little cooler than the rest of the country with highs of 17C and lows of 11C in the mornings and evenings.

Fort William

A dry start to the week in Fort William is expected to be followed by showery spells from Wednesday onwards.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day with highs of 21C and lows of 17 late into the evening.

Though it is to be cloudy and potentially wet nearer the end of the week, it is still due to be as warm as 18C.

Orkney

Temperature highs of around 15C in Orkney on Sunday are expected to rise to 20C on Monday.

It is due to be mostly cloudy until Friday when there is rain forecast, with highs of 16C and lows of 11C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the windiest days with speeds due to reach highs of 25mph.

Shetland

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week with highs of 16C.

The sunniest day is expected to be Wednesday, when temperatures could reach around 13C.

There is a small chance of showery rain most days of the week but temperatures aren’t forecast to drop below 11C.