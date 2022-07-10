Keep your sunnies on as warm temperatures to stick around across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Keep your sunnies on as warm temperatures to stick around across north and north-east

By Lauren Robertson
July 10, 2022, 4:00 pm
People enjoying the weather at Aberdeen beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
People enjoying the weather at Aberdeen beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Sun lovers across the north and north-east will be glad to hear this weekend’s temperatures are not going anywhere fast.

Temperatures in some areas soared to the mid 20s on Sunday, making it feel like summer has finally arrived.

While it isn’t forecast to be clear blue skies and sunshine, people can keep their coats in the cupboard for a little longer as temperatures aren’t due to drop much for the next week.

Winds are due to be calmer than they have been for the past few weeks, so even a little heat will definitely be felt.

Here’s a more detailed look at the forecast where you are: 

Aberdeen

The Met Office forecast for the week ahead in Aberdeen says temperatures during the day won’t go far below 16C.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day with highs of 23C, however, it is expected to be overcast.

Tuesday and Wednesday are due to be sunnier, with the sunniest periods due to be around lunchtime.

Cooling off at Aberdeen beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Inverness

Like in most areas of the north and north-east, the warmest day of the coming week in Inverness is forecast to be the warmest, with highs of 23C forecast around the middle of the day.

Sunday’s blue skies might be the last Inverness has for a while as most of the week is expected to be cloudy and overcast.

There will be no need to bring back out the coats though, with highs of 18C forecast to see the city through the week.

Elgin

Monday in Elgin is forecast to hit the warmest temperature of the week so far, with highs of 25C expected in the middle of the day.

It may feel humid as it is due to be overcast, but the clouds are forecast to make way for blue skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are looking to be between 17 and 20 degrees, with lows of 12 in the early mornings and evenings.

Fraserburgh

Sunny spells are due to hit Fraserburgh on Wednesday and Thursday this week along with temperature highs of 19C.

Monday is forecast to be warmer at 23C but cloud is expected overhead for most of the day.

Much like most of the north and north-east, there is no rain forecast on the coast at Fraserburgh this week.

Aberdeen beach busy with people enjoying the sun. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Thurso

Even up north in Thurso, temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 23C.

Winds are forecast to be light, so the warm weather will be felt across the north.

The rest of the week is forecast to be a little cooler than the rest of the country with highs of 17C and lows of 11C in the mornings and evenings.

Fort William

A dry start to the week in Fort William is expected to be followed by showery spells from Wednesday onwards.

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day with highs of 21C and lows of 17 late into the evening.

Though it is to be cloudy and potentially wet nearer the end of the week, it is still due to be as warm as 18C.

Orkney

Temperature highs of around 15C in Orkney on Sunday are expected to rise to 20C on Monday.

It is due to be mostly cloudy until Friday when there is rain forecast, with highs of 16C and lows of 11C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the windiest days with speeds due to reach highs of 25mph.

Soaking up the sun at Aberdeen beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Shetland

Monday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week with highs of 16C.

The sunniest day is expected to be Wednesday, when temperatures could reach around 13C.

There is a small chance of showery rain most days of the week but temperatures aren’t forecast to drop below 11C.

[[title]]

[[text]]

