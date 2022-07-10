GALLERY: Visitors and locals soak up the summer sun in Aberdeen this weekend By Lauren Robertson July 10, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 8:17 pm Dominik Gierczak (7) enjoying the sun. Picture by Kenny Elrick [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen’s streets and beaches were flooded with people enjoying the summer sun this weekend. Temperatures in the north-east city rose well into the mid 20s this weekend and visitors and locals alike made the most of it. Many windy weeks gave way to two days of warmer temperatures and blue skies, drawing people out of their houses to enjoy the belated summer weather. Our photographers headed out to capture people enjoying the good weather. Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our gallery? People out enjoying the nice weather at Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick Eden Coetzer (7) Picture by Kenny Elrick Dominik Gierczak (7) and sister Lily (4) Picture by Kenny Elrick Nicholas Fong and daughter Amelie (6) Picture by Kenny Elrick Taking a walk in the sunshine. Picture by Kenny Elrick A beautiful beach and a beautiful day. Picture by Kenny Elrick Throw my ball please. Picture by Kenny Elrick Time to play ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick Black lab chasing its ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick A day for water sports. Picture by Kenny Elrick What is that in the water? Picture by Chris Sumner I smell something! Picture by Chris Sumner Row Row Row Your Boat. Picture by Chris Sumner Getting some chill time. Picture by Chris Sumner Getting buried in the sand. Picture by Chris Sumner Soaking up the sun. Picture by Chris Sumner Father and daughter making memories. Picture by Chris Sumner Sunshine and friends. Picture by Chris Sumner Spot the dog cooling off in the water. Picture by Chris Sumner Time for a swim. Picture by Chris Sumner I am taking my bloats in with me. Picture by Chris Sumner Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aboyne records Scotland’s hottest day of 2022 – with warm temperatures to continue this week In Pictures: Britons take to the rivers to bask in the summer sun UK to be hotter than Los Angeles at 28C before predicted heatwave GALLERY: Royal Deeside beats weather to offer exceptional show