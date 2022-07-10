GALLERY: Visitors and locals soak up the summer sun in Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GALLERY: Visitors and locals soak up the summer sun in Aberdeen this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
July 10, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 8:17 pm
Dominik Gierczak (7) enjoying the sun. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen’s streets and beaches were flooded with people enjoying the summer sun this weekend.

Temperatures in the north-east city rose well into the mid 20s this weekend and visitors and locals alike made the most of it.

Many windy weeks gave way to two days of warmer temperatures and blue skies, drawing people out of their houses to enjoy the belated summer weather.

Our photographers headed out to capture people enjoying the good weather.

Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our gallery?

People out enjoying the nice weather at Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Eden Coetzer (7) Picture by Kenny Elrick
Dominik Gierczak (7) and sister Lily (4) Picture by Kenny Elrick
Nicholas Fong and daughter Amelie (6) Picture by Kenny Elrick
Taking a walk in the sunshine. Picture by Kenny Elrick
A beautiful beach and a beautiful day. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Throw my ball please. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Time to play ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Black lab chasing its ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick
A day for water sports. Picture by Kenny Elrick
What is that in the water? Picture by Chris Sumner
I smell something! Picture by Chris Sumner
Row Row Row Your Boat. Picture by Chris Sumner
Getting some chill time. Picture by Chris Sumner
Getting buried in the sand. Picture by Chris Sumner
Soaking up the sun. Picture by Chris Sumner
Father and daughter making memories. Picture by Chris Sumner
Sunshine and friends. Picture by Chris Sumner
Spot the dog cooling off in the water. Picture by Chris Sumner
Time for a swim. Picture by Chris Sumner
I am taking my bloats in with me. Picture by Chris Sumner

