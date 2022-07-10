GALLERY: Visitors and locals soak up the summer sun in Aberdeen this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s streets and beaches were flooded with people enjoying the summer sun this weekend.

Temperatures in the north-east city rose well into the mid 20s this weekend and visitors and locals alike made the most of it.

Many windy weeks gave way to two days of warmer temperatures and blue skies, drawing people out of their houses to enjoy the belated summer weather.

Our photographers headed out to capture people enjoying the good weather.

Can you spot yourself soaking up the sun in our gallery?