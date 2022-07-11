Charity seeking volunteers to help fight loneliness with tea parties for older people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity seeking volunteers to help fight loneliness with tea parties for older people

By Ellie Milne
July 11, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 1:44 pm
Re-engage hosts tea parties for older people across the country.

A charity dedicated to ending loneliness and isolation for those over 75 is appealing for new volunteers across the north and north-east.

Re-engage has nearly 400 Scottish volunteers, including more than 50 in Aberdeen, who support more than 200 older people, but some areas are in need of new recruits.

The volunteers will help the charity bring back its network of free Sunday tea parties across the country, which give participants the opportunity to interact with others.

Guests are provided a location for tea, sandwiches and cake, as well as transport to and from the weekly event.

Meryl Davies, chief executive of Re-engage said: “Before the pandemic our monthly tea parties provided a vital lifeline for older people who barely saw another person from one week to the next.

“Two years of lockdowns and uncertainty have left many of them lacking the confidence to get back into the outside world. We want them to start socialising again so they do not feel they have been left behind.

“But to do that we need local community leaders prepared to devote a few hours which can change so many lives.”

The tea parties are an lifetime for many older people. Supplied by Re-engage

‘Loneliness is a serious issue’

The charity is actively looking to recruit volunteers at locations across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Inverurie, Elgin, Inverness and Black Isle.

Their main responsibilities will be overseeing the tea party gatherings and spending time with the guests for a few hours each week.

Ms Davies added: “Our tea parties are the perfect remedy for those feeling isolated, probably even more so since the pandemic gripped the country, and we want to provide a service that will bring some happiness to their lives.

“Without coordinators we can’t do that loneliness is a serious health issue and with the over-75s one of the fastest growing populations it needs urgent attention.”

Hundred of elderly people benefit from the weekly tea parties and have praised the volunteers who make them happen, including 90-year-old Pat.

She said: “The people who make these tea parties happen are very special. Without them they simply wouldn’t exist. They open up their homes to us.

“Most of them have children and jobs but still give up their time one Sunday a month, which is just wonderful – so public-spirited.

Anyone interested in volunteering can apply here.

