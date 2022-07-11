Western Isles Hospital ward closes to new admissions due to Covid-19 outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ward at Western Isles Hospital has been closed to new admissions until further notice due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases being linked to it.

The outbreak has happened at medical ward two at the Stornoway hospital and an incident management team has been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the ward.

As well as this, the ward is now being restricted to essential visiting only until further notice.

NHS Western Isles said that all visitors must ensure that they book all visits in advance and ensure that they take a lateral flow test before visiting the hospital.

Back in May, ward one at the hospital was closed for nearly two weeks due to an outbreak of Covid.