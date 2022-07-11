More than £12,000 raised for Cfine by north-east businesses at charity golf day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east business have raised more than £12,000 for charity Cfine at a golf day.

A total of 72 golfers, who all work for energy business across the region, gathered at Banchory Golf Club in support of the cause.

Red Wing, an Altens-based PPE provider, hosted the golf day with the aim of supporting those in financial hardship and tackling poverty in the community.

Cfine chief executive Fiona Rae said: “The team at Cfine is delighted to receive this fantastic support from Red Wing.

“This generous contribution ensures we can continue to deliver the essential services across the priority communities we work with and maintain the vital support to the thousands of individuals and families experiencing ongoing financial insecurity and food poverty.

“Thank you to everyone at Red Wing for organising such an amazing fundraiser and for choosing Cfine as your supported charity – it is hugely appreciated.”

Maximising donations

Alongside title sponsor Red Wing, Energy Voice, Nippon Gas, Orn Clothing and many others helped maximise the donations to benefit the Aberdeen-based charity.

Red Wing UK managing director, Jon Bodicoat, added: “With the cost of living crisis, it’s so important that we do our bit to support both our staff and community during this difficult time.

“Working alone, we can only achieve so much and were delighted to get the support of so many suppliers and customers on the day to increase the prize pot.”

Following the success of the event, Mr Bodicoat confirmed the business is looking to make the golf day an annual celebration.

Any charities who would like to show their interest in being the 2023 charity are asked to email charitygolfday@redwingshoes.com