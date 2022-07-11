More than £12,000 raised for Cfine by north-east businesses at charity golf day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than £12,000 raised for Cfine by north-east businesses at charity golf day

By Ellie Milne
July 11, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 3:16 pm
Cfine chief executive Fiona Rae
Cfine chief executive Fiona Rae

North-east business have raised more than £12,000 for charity Cfine at a golf day.

A total of 72 golfers, who all work for energy business across the region, gathered at Banchory Golf Club in support of the cause.

Red Wing, an Altens-based PPE provider, hosted the golf day with the aim of supporting those in financial hardship and tackling poverty in the community.

Cfine chief executive Fiona Rae said: “The team at Cfine is delighted to receive this fantastic support from Red Wing.

“This generous contribution ensures we can continue to deliver the essential services across the priority communities we work with and maintain the vital support to the thousands of individuals and families experiencing ongoing financial insecurity and food poverty.

“Thank you to everyone at Red Wing for organising such an amazing fundraiser and for choosing Cfine as your supported charity – it is hugely appreciated.”

A total of 72 golfers took part in the fundraising event.

Maximising donations

Alongside title sponsor Red Wing, Energy Voice, Nippon Gas, Orn Clothing and many others helped maximise the donations to benefit the Aberdeen-based charity.

Red Wing UK managing director, Jon Bodicoat, added: “With the cost of living crisis, it’s so important that we do our bit to support both our staff and community during this difficult time.

“Working alone, we can only achieve so much and were delighted to get the support of so many suppliers and customers on the day to increase the prize pot.”

Following the success of the event, Mr Bodicoat confirmed the business is looking to make the golf day an annual celebration.

Any charities who would like to show their interest in being the 2023 charity are asked to email charitygolfday@redwingshoes.com

