Aberdeen residents urged to snap up garden waste bin permit

By Owen Walker
July 11, 2022, 3:43 pm
Aberdeen residents are being encouraged to apply for their green waste bin for the year ahead.

The new subscription year will begin on September 1 and runs until August 31 2023 with permits available for £30.

The subscription is for up to two bins of garden waste per household to be collected fortnightly. There is a further option of adding a third bin for an extra £30.

Residents who do not have garden waste or do not want to pay for the collection should keep their brown bin for recycling food waste, for which there is no charge.

Aberdeen City Council will contact residents who have previously purchased a permit informing them how they can apply for their 2022/23 permit.

After the application is accepted, the permit will be posted within 21 days and must be in place before September 1.  This is to ensure that collection crews know which bins are eligible for collection.

Up to two permits can be bought for £30.

Permits will not renew automatically so residents are being asked to re-apply if they would like a new permit to be sent out to them.

Garden waste permits can be bought online from 10am on July 11 at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Residents who need support doing so can nominate someone else to apply on their behalf.

Customers can also phone the council’s customer contact centre on 03000 200292 to make a telephone appointment for more support if needed.

