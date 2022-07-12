Fraserburgh teenager charged following a number of hoax calls By Louise Glen July 12, 2022, 9:46 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 4:36 pm 0 Emergency services were called to incidents. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 18-year-old has been charged with making hoax calls to the emergency services. Police say a number of fake calls were made to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland. The calls, made from the Fraserburgh area, were made over the course of May and June. Now a local teen has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal. PC Chris Cran, from the Fraserbuurgh crime prevention team, said: “Making malicious or false calls to the emergency services is a crime which is taken very seriously by Police Scotland. “Hoax calls not only waste the valuable time and resources of the emergency services but can endanger members of the public by diverting vital services from genuine emergencies.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenager dies and man taken to hospital after 50ft cliff fall in Thurso Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash Cooking oil thieves strike again – making off with cans from Portlethen pub Live: Johnson facing influential committee of MPs as Gove tells PM to quit