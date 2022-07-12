RGU Graduations: Newtonhill graduate focused on breaking down industry gender barriers on way to secure job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katherine Henderson is celebrating her graduation and securing a job in the field which was the focus of her university placement and thesis.

Today, she received a first-class degree in business management at P&J Live after four years of study at Robert Gordon University.

“It was nerve-wracking but it goes by so quickly,” she said. “It marks an end of everything I have worked for and accomplished.”

The 21-year-old was cheered on in the crowd by her family who were all joining her for a celebratory meal after the ceremony.

A rewarding experience

Always determined to succeed in business, Miss Henderson headed straight to RGU to continue her studies after leaving Portlethen Academy.

She completed her third-year placement at a waste management company, and wrote her dissertation on the lack of female drivers in the industry.

“Although my thesis was the hardest piece of work I have completed during the four years, it was the most rewarding,” she said.

“I really enjoyed hearing the experiences of females which gave me a deeper understanding of the industry.”

‘Taking the next steps’

Miss Henderson, from Newtonhill, has now secured a graduate job at the Aberdeen-based Keenan Recycling company as the first step on her career ladder.

“I believe the Aberdeen Business School has really prepared me well for my career,” she said. “I’ve gained industry experience and learnt transferable skills that will help me as I take the next steps in my professional journey.”

She attained the CNR International Barbara Rae Access Scholarship in her first year and played for the university’s netball team, but said the highlight of her whole experience was studying abroad in Marseille.

“It was just for one semester in second year but the experience taught me very strong resilience and gave me the opportunity to understand a different culture and teaching methods, whilst making lifelong friends,” she said.

“It was quite different and everything was new when I arrived, but I powered through.”