RGU Graduations: Newtonhill graduate focused on breaking down industry gender barriers on way to secure job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU Graduations: Newtonhill graduate focused on breaking down industry gender barriers on way to secure job

By Ellie Milne
July 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Katherine Henderson received her business management degree today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Katherine Henderson received her business management degree today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Katherine Henderson is celebrating her graduation and securing a job in the field which was the focus of her university placement and thesis.

Today, she received a first-class degree in business management at P&J Live after four years of study at Robert Gordon University.

“It was nerve-wracking but it goes by so quickly,” she said. “It marks an end of everything I have worked for and accomplished.”

The 21-year-old was cheered on in the crowd by her family who were all joining her for a celebratory meal after the ceremony.

A rewarding experience

Always determined to succeed in business, Miss Henderson headed straight to RGU to continue her studies after leaving Portlethen Academy.

She completed her third-year placement at a waste management company, and wrote her dissertation on the lack of female drivers in the industry.

Katie Dandy, Hannah Towler-Copp and Katherine Henderson celebrated their graduations today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“Although my thesis was the hardest piece of work I have completed during the four years, it was the most rewarding,” she said.

“I really enjoyed hearing the experiences of females which gave me a deeper understanding of the industry.”

‘Taking the next steps’

Miss Henderson, from Newtonhill, has now secured a graduate job at the Aberdeen-based Keenan Recycling company as the first step on her career ladder.

“I believe the Aberdeen Business School has really prepared me well for my career,” she said. “I’ve gained industry experience and learnt transferable skills that will help me as I take the next steps in my professional journey.”

She attained the CNR International Barbara Rae Access Scholarship in her first year and played for the university’s netball team, but said the highlight of her whole experience was studying abroad in Marseille.

“It was just for one semester in second year but the experience taught me very strong resilience and gave me the opportunity to understand a different culture and teaching methods, whilst making lifelong friends,” she said.

“It was quite different and everything was new when I arrived, but I powered through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]