RGU Graduations: University degree is first step in career ladder for Westhill graduate to run own business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU Graduations: University degree is first step in career ladder for Westhill graduate to run own business

By Ellie Milne
July 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Phillip Wallace is celebrating his graduation from RGU. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Phillip Wallace is celebrating his graduation from RGU. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Phillip Wallace’s university degree is his first step to one day owning his own successful business.

The 21-year-old, from Westhill, has graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in management and marketing which helped him find his “focus and drive”.

He said four years of hard work have paid off and today was the “icing on the cake” to end his university journey.

He said: “I have experienced some challenges in my personal life, and university helped me focus my mind on something else, which allowed me to overcome those challenges while staying confident and optimistic.

“In my fourth year of studies, I felt pressure and stress like I had never experienced before due to my thesis and other deadlines for modules in the same period.

“I felt like I was falling behind, especially with working 20 hours per week at my part-time job. I knew I needed to be calm, motivated, and fix my mindset.

“I changed my diet, started working out more, focusing on myself, got into a routine—all of which enabled me to become much more organised, motivated, and work with greater quality and pace.”

Excited for the future

Mr Wallace left Westhill Academy at the end of fifth year to study for an HND in business management, marketing and related support services, which allowed him to go straight into third year at RGU.

He has said his memories of university will stay with him as he progresses into his career – potentially working in a different country.

“I really enjoyed group work and working with other students. Seeing things from their point of view helped me become the person I am,” he said.

“Now, expectation has become reality, which again makes me so proud to have gained this degree. I am open and excited to see the opportunities that come my way.”

As well as the support he received from the university, Mr Wallace said he had endless encouragement from his mum and two sisters, who both also studied at RGU, throughout his studies, but particularly during the pandemic.

“They really motivated me,” he said. “We’re going for a family dinner after the ceremony, it’ll be really nice to celebrate with them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal