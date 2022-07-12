RGU Graduations: University degree is first step in career ladder for Westhill graduate to run own business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Phillip Wallace’s university degree is his first step to one day owning his own successful business.

The 21-year-old, from Westhill, has graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in management and marketing which helped him find his “focus and drive”.

He said four years of hard work have paid off and today was the “icing on the cake” to end his university journey.

He said: “I have experienced some challenges in my personal life, and university helped me focus my mind on something else, which allowed me to overcome those challenges while staying confident and optimistic.

“In my fourth year of studies, I felt pressure and stress like I had never experienced before due to my thesis and other deadlines for modules in the same period.

“I felt like I was falling behind, especially with working 20 hours per week at my part-time job. I knew I needed to be calm, motivated, and fix my mindset.

“I changed my diet, started working out more, focusing on myself, got into a routine—all of which enabled me to become much more organised, motivated, and work with greater quality and pace.”

Excited for the future

Mr Wallace left Westhill Academy at the end of fifth year to study for an HND in business management, marketing and related support services, which allowed him to go straight into third year at RGU.

He has said his memories of university will stay with him as he progresses into his career – potentially working in a different country.

“I really enjoyed group work and working with other students. Seeing things from their point of view helped me become the person I am,” he said.

“Now, expectation has become reality, which again makes me so proud to have gained this degree. I am open and excited to see the opportunities that come my way.”

As well as the support he received from the university, Mr Wallace said he had endless encouragement from his mum and two sisters, who both also studied at RGU, throughout his studies, but particularly during the pandemic.

“They really motivated me,” he said. “We’re going for a family dinner after the ceremony, it’ll be really nice to celebrate with them.”