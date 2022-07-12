Ukraine mother-and-son praise ‘big hearts’ of Aberdonians – but warn paused sponsor scheme is ‘last chance’ for many

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother and son who fled from Ukraine have praised the kindness of people in Aberdeen.

Tatyana Sandul and her 15-year-old son Oleksii fled Ukraine in March as Russian forces invaded the country’s capital Kyiv.

Scared and in need of a safe haven, the pair found refuge in Aberdeen through the Super Sponsor Scheme.

The Scottish Government has however just paused the scheme to allow staff to get through the backlog of application.

The Sanduls said they understood the pressure, but stressed it is a last chance to “save lives”.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), the family highlighted the benefits of the scheme.

Mrs Sandul said: “We decided to come here because, first of all, it is safe here for children and for our family. Children can play outside and we don’t need to look for shelter. There are no air sirens here like in Kyiv. It is safe here.

“It is a very nice place. I was extremely impressed by people here because everyone is very kind and caring towards Ukrainians. Scottish people have a big heart.”

In April, homes were being prepared for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen.

‘I miss him very much’

As the family enjoy in the safety and security of Aberdeen, Oleksii’s father continues to fight against Russian forces in Ukraine.

The 15-year-old admitted he wishes his father could come and experience life in Scotland.

He said: “I miss him very much because he is my father and I want him to come here but unfortunately he is not able to because there is a law that men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave Ukraine.

“He is Kyiv now. It is better than it was when we left Kyiv but there is no safe place in Ukraine any more.”

The Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme allows Ukrainians to travel to Scotland, with the government as a named sponsor on their visa application.

Officials say the decision to pause it for three months will help tackle the backlog of cases, with more than 21,000 applications received.

Oleksii, who is preparing to start his first full term of school in August, said he understands the pressures facing government officials but says for many people in Ukraine, schemes like this mark one of their last chances to “save their lives.”

“First of all, it is a safe place and everyone wants to be safe,” he said.

‘This bloody war is not over’

“I think the Scottish Government are doing a great thing by helping Ukranian refugees to find a second home here.

“I understand funding and capacity constraints but unfortunately this bloody war is not over so many Ukrainians remain on the frontline and need a last chance to save their lives.

“Hopefully everyone will get the chance.”

Looking ahead to the future, Ms Sandul said she hopes one day to be able to return to her homeland.

She said: “Ukraine is our home country so we are planning to go back to Ukraine when this bloody war is over.”