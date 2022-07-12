RGU Graduations: Aberdeen Business School kicks off 2022 summer graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those receiving their degrees from Aberdeen Business School have kicked off the Robert Gordon University summer graduations.

The graduating class of 2022 celebrating today included business men and women, accountants and marketers preparing for the next steps now they have completed their undergraduate studies.

Hundreds of new graduates, and their families and friends, gathered at P&J Live on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate everyone’s achievements.

Dame Evelyn Glennie, the university’s chancellor, welcomed the crowd to the first ceremony of the week, describing today as “a very significant and special occasion”.

‘The end of the journey’

Each graduate enjoyed their special moment crossing the stage to receive their degree as the crowd clapped and whistled in celebration.

Student president Jordan Moore then praised her fellow students for surviving the all-nighters, finding a space to work in the library and completing hours of placement.

After lots of hard work and feeling like today might not come, she congratulated them all for making it to the end of their journeys.

She added: “What is meant to be won’t pass you by. Dream big and have fun.”

‘Be curious, ask questions’

RGU Principal Steve Olivier concluded the ceremony telling the graduates that they had “achieved something truly worth celebrating”.

He praised them all for remaining resilient and persevering with their studies despite the added challenges that arose from the pandemic.

“Be bold. Boldness is difficult but you can develop it,” he said. “The first, and possibly most important step is to have an insatiable sense of curiosity. Be curious, ask questions of yourself, of others and of the universe.

“Having, what I call, the curiosity imperative makes the world emotionally, spiritually and physically a wonderful and interesting place. I urge you to hold on to that curiosity imperative and develop it further. Be bold; constantly question yourself and others.

“You will not only make the world a more interesting place, you will leave it in better shape than you found it.”

