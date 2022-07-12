RGU Graduations: Aberdeen Business School kicks off 2022 summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU Graduations: Aberdeen Business School kicks off 2022 summer graduations

By Ellie Milne
July 12, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 6:42 pm
Ben Boss, Toby Mitchell and Euan Bremner graduated today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Ben Boss, Toby Mitchell and Euan Bremner graduated today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Those receiving their degrees from Aberdeen Business School have kicked off the Robert Gordon University summer graduations.

The graduating class of 2022 celebrating today included business men and women, accountants and marketers preparing for the next steps now they have completed their undergraduate studies.

Hundreds of new graduates, and their families and friends, gathered at P&J Live on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate everyone’s achievements.

Dame Evelyn Glennie, the university’s chancellor, welcomed the crowd to the first ceremony of the week, describing today as “a very significant and special occasion”.

‘The end of the journey’

Each graduate enjoyed their special moment crossing the stage to receive their degree as the crowd clapped and whistled in celebration.

Student president Jordan Moore then praised her fellow students for surviving the all-nighters, finding a space to work in the library and completing hours of placement.

RhianNa Mawjee and Ayshia Guy celebrating today’s graduations. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

After lots of hard work and feeling like today might not come, she congratulated them all for making it to the end of their journeys.

She added: “What is meant to be won’t pass you by. Dream big and have fun.”

‘Be curious, ask questions’

RGU Principal Steve Olivier concluded the ceremony telling the graduates that they had “achieved something truly worth celebrating”.

He praised them all for remaining resilient and persevering with their studies despite the added challenges that arose from the pandemic.

Erin Adie was among those graduating from Aberdeen Business School on Tuesday. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

“Be bold. Boldness is difficult but you can develop it,” he said. “The first, and possibly most important step is to have an insatiable sense of curiosity. Be curious, ask questions of yourself, of others and of the universe.

“Having, what I call, the curiosity imperative makes the world emotionally, spiritually and physically a wonderful and interesting place. I urge you to hold on to that curiosity imperative and develop it further. Be bold; constantly question yourself and others.

“You will not only make the world a more interesting place, you will leave it in better shape than you found it.”

Best photos from first day of RGU summer graduations

GALLERY: Celebrations as RGU graduations kick off

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]