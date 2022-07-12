Woman, 82, dies in two-car crash on A90 Peterhead road near Hatton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a woman died in a fatal road crash on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, just north of Hatton.

The incident occurred just after 11am today and involved a red Dacia Sandero and a grey Vauxhall Zafira, which were both travelling towards Peterhead.

An 82-year-old woman, who was the driver of the Dacia, died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The 76-year-old female passenger of the Vauxhall suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 49-year-old man, was uninjured.

The A90 remains closed in the Hatton area following the crash and drivers are asked to take an alternative route, with diversions in place via Mintlaw.

Motorists are advised that the A90 is closed north of Hatton, following a report of a road crash. Emergency services remain in the area and diversions are currently in place. pic.twitter.com/y0k5VlAbcN — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) July 12, 2022

Sergeant Steve Manson of the police’s north-east road policing unit said: “As we continue our inquiries in to the collision, our thoughts remain with the family of the driver who sadly died.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone who has dashcam of the area either before or immediately after the collision, to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1103 of July 12.”