WATCH: Clean up crisis at Brora Beach as fears bird flu will spread to pets and children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Clean up crisis at Brora Beach as fears bird flu will spread to pets and children

By Donna MacAllister
July 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bird lying dead on brora beach.
Hundreds of birds are lying on Brora Beach, with families having to pick their way among them. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Dead birds believed to be infected with bird flu are mounting up at Brora Beach but Highland Council “currently has no plans” to have them removed.

For more than a month the bodies of hundreds of birds have been left to rot on the shoreline and residents are worried leaving them uncollected will encourage the virus to spread.

There are also fears a dog or a child is going to catch the virus as children are running around barefoot building sandcastles next to the scavenged carcasses.

A dead gannet at brora Beach believed to have died of bird flu.
Surrounded by the imprints of dog paws lies a dead gannet which will soon be scavenged by crows and other birds.

Some people are even taking their own shovels down to bury the bodies and rid the “stench of death” from the air.

One resident counted 492 dead birds over the two-mile stretch of beach.

The council says the governmental advice is to “leave the birds in situ”.

But it is weighing up its resources and “may” send its waste collection workers to the worst hit areas to remove the dead birds wearing full protective gear.

WATCH: Brora residents call for the birds to be removed

Although none of the birds at Brora Beach have been tested it is highly-likely that they are infected with bird flu as the virus is sweeping across the UK.

The vast majority of birds are still lying where they died and the public have been warned not to go near them.

The present strain of the virus has also infected mammals and has also shown to be able to transmit to humans.

Defra, the UK government department responsible for environmental protection, says the responsibility for carcass disposal falls to the landowner.

A dead bird at Brora beach.
Some of the dead seabirds lie half-buried in the drifting sand. Photo by Sandy McCook.

In Brora, it’s not clear who owns the land, and the council says as far as it understands there is no current requirement for the local authority to remove the carcases from beaches.

A spokesperson said: “The Highland Council currently has no plans to remove dead birds from Brora beach.”

However, the council said where there is a “significant accumulation of carcases” on a popular beach it would consider clearing the birds up.

Councils in other areas including Aberdeenshire are already doing this.

Bird flu clean up ‘a losing battle’ for residents

Bird enthusiast Beverley Forbes. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Since June 7, Bonar Bridge resident Beverley Forbes has counted 492 dead birds on three walks across different stretches of Brora Beach.

The dying ones she did not tally-up.

The dead birds were predominantly guillemots but there were also high numbers of other birds including gannets and razorbills.

Beverley said when it first started at Brora Beach she tried to remove the fresh bodies with rubber gloves using hand sanitizer and black bags but she soon realised “there were far too many for me to pick up – it was a losing battle”.

Notes of bird flu carcasses on Brora Beach.
Notes from Beverley’s dead bird count at Brora Beach. Supplied by Beverley Forbes.

‘Never seen anything like it’

Bob Swann, the British Trust Ornithology’s rep for the Small Isles, has never seen so many dead birds in the 40 years he has been monitoring colonies on the cliffs at Sutor Head, at the mouth of the Cromarty Firth, and on the Caithness cliffs.

Bob thinks this strain of bird flu will “be like Covid, endemic to the birds and we might see the exact same thing happening next year”.

 

Bird counter Bob Swann at Brora Beach. Photo by Sandy McCook.

He is calling on organisations like Nature Scot to develop some policy on how they are going to deal with the situation.

He said: “You just wonder how long it is going to be before these colonies recover from bird flu, particularly if we get several years of this happening – and as far as I can see there is not really a policy of dealing with it.”

What should I do if I see any dead or dying birds?

Transmission to humans is rare but the advice is stay away from the birds and keep your pets away from them as they may be infected with bird flu.

Phone the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on 03459 33 55 77.

Further reading on bird flu:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]