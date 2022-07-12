Two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-car crash at the junction between Aberdeen’s Union Street and Bon Accord Street has ended in a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

The police were called to the incident at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Recovery has been arranged for at least one of the vehicles on Union Street.

It is understood an ambulance was also called to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “One person has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident”.

A procurator fiscal will assess the evidence. If there is enough evidence they will decide what action to take, if any, in the interest of the public.