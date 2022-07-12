Two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard needs car recovery By Cameron Roy July 12, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 7:53 pm 0 There has been a crash on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard. Supplied by Patrycja Borowska. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard has caused police to arrange recovery of at least one vehicle. The call to police came in at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 12. A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. “Officers remain at the scene and recovery is being arranged. “We have no indication that the road’s been closed.” One car has been seriously damaged in the collision. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal One man taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A82 Two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Union Street Woman, 82, dies in two-car crash on A90 Peterhead road near Hatton Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash