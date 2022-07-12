Two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard needs car recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard has caused police to arrange recovery of at least one vehicle.

The call to police came in at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 12.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Officers remain at the scene and recovery is being arranged.

“We have no indication that the road’s been closed.”

One car has been seriously damaged in the collision.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

