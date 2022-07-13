Obituary: Thomas Davidson of Cullen, retired head gamekeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Thomas Davidson of Cullen, retired head gamekeeper

By Chris Ferguson
July 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Former head gamekeeper Thomas Davidson.
Former head gamekeeper Thomas Davidson.

Thomas Davidson, former head gamekeeper at Seafield Estates, near Cullen, has died aged 90.

Almost all his working life, from 1949 until 1997, was spent working on the estate which was known for stalking and shooting.

At one time, when game birds were reared on the estate, Thomas headed a team of eight or nine gamekeepers.

Photography

Outside work, Thomas was a skilled woodturner and wildlife and landscape photographer, and had served as a special constable.

He always showed great respect for the animals he worked with and, as a younger man, kept a fox as a pet.

Thomas Davidson was born at Bogmuchals in 1932 to Tom and Mary Davidson. His father, and his father before him, had been gamekeepers.

In 1933, the family moved to Aultmore Lodge on Seafield Estates.

School days

Thomas was educated at Deskford and when he left school aged 14, he worked on local farms for a couple of years before joining his father at Seafield.

In years past, the estate reared up to 10,000 pheasants and partridges each year and a large number of gamekeepers was required.

Thomas also led deer stalking parties, many of them from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

He met his future wife, Kathleen, at a dance in Keith. The couple courted for nine years and married at St Thomas’s Church, Keith, in 1964. They went on to have two of a family: Lynda and Colin.

Changes

His son, Colin, said: “There were significant changes in the estate from the 1940s to the 1990s, however, because the estate was on more arable and forestry land than hill land, it was accessible to vehicles during the stalking season.

“On other estates, in the Cairngorms, they used ponies to retrieve deer, and still do.”

The Davidson family lived at Aultmore Lodge and, between 1976 and 1986, Thomas served as a special constable in Buckie and Cullen and the villages in between.

Thomas Davidson with his pet fox.

In 1986, Thomas had a heart attack from which he made a full recovery but the experience prompted him to buy Hillview, a house in Deskford, a few years later rather than relying on a tied house.

It was the family home until 2010 when Thomas and Kathleen downsized and moved to Cullen.

Skills

In retirement, Thomas began to attend meetings of Huntly Wood Turners where he learned new skills.

Colin said: “He enjoyed going out for runs in the car and always took his camera with him. He built up a collection of slides featuring wildlife and landscapes.

“He had also trained gun dogs as a younger man and even kept a fox as a pet.”

Thomas is survived by Kathleen, children Lynda and Colin, and grandchildren George, Karen, Craig, Rory and Scott.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

