Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Poppyscotland on search for Aberdeen volunteers as stalwart steps down after 20 years

By Owen Walker
July 13, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 1:26 pm
Matt Fyfe with former Legion Scotland chief executive Kevin Gray and volunteer Alistair Black. Supplied by PoppyScotland
Matt Fyfe with former Legion Scotland chief executive Kevin Gray and volunteer Alistair Black. Supplied by PoppyScotland

A “dedicated and tireless” volunteer who has helped Poppyscotland raise more than £1 million in Aberdeen has stepped down – leaving some big shoes to fill.

Matt Fyfe was the charity’s area organiser for Aberdeen, leading and inspiring a team of volunteers to distribute more than a million poppies.

But after 20 years he has stepped down, and now Poppyscotland is on the hunt for some new volunteers in the north-east to come forward.

The armed forces charity is keen to hear from “passionate and outgoing” individuals and community groups who are able to build on his success.

The Poppy Appeal takes place in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday and is Scotland’s largest fundraising campaign.

Money raised from the Scottish Poppy Appeal and Poppyscotland’s year-round fundraising enables the charity to deliver financial, emotional and practical support to members of the armed forces community.

The charity is looking to recruit area and supermarket organisers to coordinate volunteer collectors, work with local businesses and schools, and ensure poppies are available to everyone in Aberdeen who wants to show their support.

Can you help with the Poppy Appeal? Submitted by Poppyscotland

‘Growing demand for support,

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising, praised Mr Fyfe’s “commitment and dedication over the past two decades.”

He said: “Our organisers play a vital role, and without them, the Scottish Poppy Appeal simply wouldn’t happen.

“This is a wonderful way to help others, meet new friends, and be a key part of Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign.”

Reflecting on the importance of the Poppy Appeal, he said: “Our services are just as much needed today as they were more than 100 years ago, and we are seeing a growing demand for support with housing, employment, finances, and physical and mental health issues.

“Every penny raised will help us support current and former servicemen and women and their families, and ensure their sacrifices are not forgotten.”

For more information or to apply, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering/area-organiser

