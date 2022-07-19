‘A beneficial partnership’: Aberdeen foodbank and supermarket work together to support growing demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers and staff at an Aberdeen foodbank went above and beyond to support their local community during lockdown.

And now, as the cost of living crisis continues to hit hard and with families facing extra pressure during the school holidays, Mastrick Community Centre foodbank has experienced another influx in demand.

Many of these people have recently experienced a change in their circumstances and are seeking support for the first time.

“We have slowly and steadily watched demand increase again,” said centre coordinator Vickie Wood.

“Just like at the beginning of Covid, families that we haven’t supported before are all of a sudden the ones coming and saying: ‘I’m really sorry, I‘ve never been here before. How do I do this? I need help’.

“And, something we are noticing lately with people who have never experienced this hardship before is the guilt and shame they feel for having to ask for help.

“That needs to be broken down.”

Foodbank demand ‘exploded’

“There are really hard-working people out there who are doing the best they can for their kids but still can’t manage,” she added.

“We all need a helping hand at one point or another in our life. I think people need to remember that.”

When Cfine needed some extra help to stock emergency food parcels a few years ago, Mastrick Community Centre stepped up.

“Cfine is always really stretched so we thought maybe there was something we could do locally to ease the pressure.

“That is how the foodbank started.”

The centre coordinator said things started slow with kid’s activities and fundraising to buy supplies.

And then when the first lockdown hit, the small foodbank “exploded”.

“The demand tripled,” Miss Wood said. “We went from around 30 parcels a week to 100 at the height of Covid.

“We were putting out parcels ourselves on a Tuesday and then we were supporting an extra 16 families on top of that who had been identified through the local primary school.”

Extra holiday pressure

During the school holidays, families will often need “a wee bit of extra help” as the children are at home more.

Miss Wood shared: “It’s not every week, but you do notice that there are some more families, and different ones, that appear in the school holidays.

“We provide a packed lunch for the kids at the summer activities we run ourselves as we’re very much aware that there is more pressure on parents during the holidays.

“And, if you don’t have money to keep the kids busy with activities, they then want to eat more because they’re bored.”

The foodbank is able to continue providing essential items thanks to the support it receives from businesses and organisations in the local community, including supermarket Morrisons.

“Morrisons got in touch and started supporting us on a weekly basis, which has been fantastic,” Miss Wood said.

“Members of staff have volunteered their time here at the foodbank, and with other activities, and it really has been a pleasure working alongside them.”

Morrison’s customers in Aberdeen can purchase items to be donated to the foodbank or they can purchase one of the Pick Up Packs which cost between £1 and £3.

Once paid for, these are put aside to be distributed to one of three foodbanks in the north-east by the store’s community champion, Leah Brews.

‘A beneficial partnership’

“Leah is absolutely fantastic, she really does care about the community and the people,” Miss Wood continued.

“She has been very good if anyone contacts them looking for help with foodbanks, she’ll then contact us. It’s a beneficial partnership.

“They’re very good at getting to know the staff and the people at the different services. In terms of Mastrick, she knows what we go through quickly and what we use the most.”

A spokeswoman from Morrisons added: “Morrisons Pick Up Pack scheme allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of food products, which are distributed to local food banks and community organisations by the in-store Community Champion.

“Mastrick Community Centre is one of three brilliant organisations receiving donations from our King Street store in Aberdeen.”

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one. We’re also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.

Mastrick Community Centre foodbank is open on Tuesdays between 9am and 3pm.