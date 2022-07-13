Aberdeen police seize £64k of drugs and arrest three in Birmingham operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen police seize £64k of drugs and arrest three in Birmingham operation

By Louise Glen
July 13, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 1:53 pm
Intelligence led investigation into County Lines drug trafficking to the North East of Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Three people will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow after arrests connected to drug trafficking following an operation in Birmingham.

Police in the north-east said two men, aged 33 and 34, and a 27-year-old woman have been charged following a joint operation with West Midlands and West Mercia Police.

Cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized during the operation. The drugs are alleged to have a street value of around £64,000.

In the so-called County Lines operation, police in the north-east worked with officers in England.

Officers executed warrants at a number of addresses in Birmingham and Bromsgrove, which is south of the city, on Tuesday morning.

Tackle exploitation

A spokesman said: “This followed an intelligence led investigation into County Lines drug trafficking in the north-east of Scotland.

“Quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized, with a combined estimated street value of around £64,000.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, of North East Division CID proactive, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at West Midlands and West Mercia Police for assisting with this operation.

County lines drug operation in Birmingham and Bromsgrove. Supplied by Police Scotland.

“Our partnership approach shows our commitment to disrupting those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the north-east of Scotland.”

He continued: “If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

All three people are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, July 14.

What is County Lines?

County Lines describes a form of criminal activity in which drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas.

The drug dealers use other people – typically those who are young or otherwise vulnerable – to carry, store, and sell the drugs.

