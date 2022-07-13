Aberdeen police seize £64k of drugs and arrest three in Birmingham operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow after arrests connected to drug trafficking following an operation in Birmingham.

Police in the north-east said two men, aged 33 and 34, and a 27-year-old woman have been charged following a joint operation with West Midlands and West Mercia Police.

Cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized during the operation. The drugs are alleged to have a street value of around £64,000.

In the so-called County Lines operation, police in the north-east worked with officers in England.

Officers executed warrants at a number of addresses in Birmingham and Bromsgrove, which is south of the city, on Tuesday morning.

Tackle exploitation

A spokesman said: “This followed an intelligence led investigation into County Lines drug trafficking in the north-east of Scotland.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, of North East Division CID proactive, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at West Midlands and West Mercia Police for assisting with this operation.

“Our partnership approach shows our commitment to disrupting those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the north-east of Scotland.”

He continued: “If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

All three people are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow, Thursday, July 14.

What is County Lines?

County Lines describes a form of criminal activity in which drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas.

The drug dealers use other people – typically those who are young or otherwise vulnerable – to carry, store, and sell the drugs.

