Woman charged with supplying drugs after police raid in Fraserburgh

A woman has been charged by police after a drugs raid in Fraserburgh.

Officers said they had arrested and charged the 38-year-old woman with alleged drugs supply.

The arrest was made after the execution of a drug search warrant in Fraserburgh on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: “Quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and the woman was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Wednesday, July 13.

Detective Constable Ross Hay, from North East CID Proactive, said: “We continue to work collaboratively with partners in relation to information received from our communities about drug supply.

“I would encourage anyone with any information or concerns about drug related criminality, to contact us on 101 or via our website.

“Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made on the phone or online through Crimestoppers.”