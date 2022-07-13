Aberdeen hospital launches gift list website to send medical supplies to Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen hospital has launched a gift list to provide urgent medical supplies for Ukraine.

Albyn Hospital created the website following requests from patients and members of the public looking for a way help support the mission.

Circle Health Group, the hospital’s owner, will package, dispatch and deliver the goods, which include ventilators, respiratory masks, scrubs and wound kits.

In partnership with the Ukrainian doctors’ union and the British Red Cross, the hospital group has delivered about 200 tonnes of supplies since the war broke out.

Volunteers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made a weekly journey through war-torn regions to get the urgent medical supplies to community hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa and Lviv.

Donations can be made to make sure the deliveries continue for as long as required to provide a vital lifeline for the sick and injured.

‘Always remember this’

One medical director from Ukraine shared their thanks for the “invaluable support” that has been provided.

They added: “We are sure all the medical aid will help in the treatment of our patients during this terrible period. The support of people from Great Britain is now very valuable for Ukrainians.

“We will always remember this.”

Paolo Pieri, chief executive of the Circle Health Group, added: “War can fade from the headlines quickly, but the reality for doctors and nurses and their patients in hospitals across Ukraine remains desperate.

“Urgent supplies are running short and months of war is taking a heavy toll on morale. As a fellow European hospital operator, we feel a moral obligation to help.

“We know the British public have taken the plight of Ukraine to heart, and we are appealing to them to help us make sure these hospitals have the kit and supplies they need.”