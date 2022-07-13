Aberdeen hospital launches gift list website to send medical supplies to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen hospital launches gift list website to send medical supplies to Ukraine

By Ellie Milne
July 13, 2022, 6:38 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:50 pm
Hospital staff welcome the arrival of delivery number eight from the UK to Ukraine. Supplied by Circle Health Group.

An Aberdeen hospital has launched a gift list to provide urgent medical supplies for Ukraine.

Albyn Hospital created the website following requests from patients and members of the public looking for a way help support the mission.

Circle Health Group, the hospital’s owner, will package, dispatch and deliver the goods, which include ventilators, respiratory masks, scrubs and wound kits.

In partnership with the Ukrainian doctors’ union and the British Red Cross, the hospital group has delivered about 200 tonnes of supplies since the war broke out.

Volunteers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made a weekly journey through war-torn regions to get the urgent medical supplies to community hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa and Lviv.

Donations can be made to make sure the deliveries continue for as long as required to provide a vital lifeline for the sick and injured.

‘Always remember this’

One medical director from Ukraine shared their thanks for the “invaluable support” that has been provided.

They added: “We are sure all the medical aid will help in the treatment of our patients during this terrible period. The support of people from Great Britain is now very valuable for Ukrainians.

“We will always remember this.”

Paolo Pieri, chief executive of the Circle Health Group, added: “War can fade from the headlines quickly, but the reality for doctors and nurses and their patients in hospitals across Ukraine remains desperate.

“Urgent supplies are running short and months of war is taking a heavy toll on morale. As a fellow European hospital operator, we feel a moral obligation to help.

“We know the British public have taken the plight of Ukraine to heart, and we are appealing to them to help us make sure these hospitals have the kit and supplies they need.”

