‘It’s good bringing some happiness here’: Ukrainian circus performers welcome refugees to spectacular Aberdeen show

By Cameron Roy
July 13, 2022, 8:24 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 8:38 pm
Circus Extreme rolls into Aberdeen and invites Ukrainian refugees to watch, Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen have been treated to a day at the circus by performers also affected by the conflict.

Organisers invited 50 of the resettled refugees to the show on Wednesday.

Some of Circus Extreme acts have been also directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

Performers Henry Ayala and his wife Tatiana Kundyk both fled the country on foot when the war started.

Prince of Clowns Henry Ayala and his wife Tatiana Kundyk. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Mr Ayala, 42, and Mrs Kundyk, 36, were visiting Tatiana’s parents in their home on the outskirts of Kyiv with their two-year-old son Leonardo when the war on Ukraine began.

They drove all day and made it eight miles short of the Polish border. Then they had to get out of the car and walk during the freezing winter night while also carrying their son.

Many refugees like them ended up coming to the north-east.

In March, Boris Johnson applauded Aberdeenshire as the number one place in the UK for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

They are now hoping to raise the spirits of Ukrainian’s who have gone through a similar experience.

‘I think they feel a little bit at home’

Mr Ayala said : “It’s a very special moment because there’s so much sadness happening around Ukraine and the world. But it’s good bringing some happiness here.

“Hopefully, we’ll make them forget a little bit about what’s going on and just bring a smile back.

“In Ukraine, it’s a big tradition of kids going to the circus.

“I think they feel a little bit at home.”

But putting on performances while the war has been going on has been hard for some of the performers.

Luidmyla Vrinceanu, 43, and Viktoria Bondarenko, 26, both have family still in Ukraine.

Viktoria Bondarenko and Liudmyla Vrinceanu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Mrs Vrinceanu parents vowed that “They were born in Ukraine, they will die in Ukraine”, as they refused to leave their homeland.

She said: “When performing, temporarily we forget about our problems and the situation that’s happening.

“But straight after we finish the show, we come in and check the news, and call our parents.

“Even though we can do nothing to help our parents or people, who are still in Ukraine.”

The eastern part of Ukraine has been especially hard hit during the war. Officials have warned of a “catastrophe” as cities have been destroyed.

‘You just make a fake smile’

Miss Vrinceanu said: “Life has changed and it never will be like before.

“You just make a fake smile, fake emotions. But inside you’re just dead and it’s very hard to perform. Because your home is burned and your family is in danger.

“We should be appreciative of whatever we have and it’s only in these times you realise the most important things.”

Circus Extreme will be in Aberdeen until Sunday, July 17. To buy tickets, visit here.

