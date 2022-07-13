RGU Graduations: Young Elgin woman overcomes personal challenges to graduate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the youngest graduates of Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) summer graduations collected her degree at P&J Live today – after overcoming personal battles.

Daisy McCran, a 21-year-old from Elgin, graduated with an honours degree in media, something she wanted to study from the age of 11.

A host of a radio show at Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town for three years, which she started at 13, she fast-tracked her way into the second year of the course after completing an HNC in media analysis and production at North East Scotland College.

Moved from Elgin to Aberdeen

After commuting from Elgin to Aberdeen for college, Miss McCran decided to move into the Granite City, settling in student flats at Woolmanhill Flats in September 2019.

However, after making lifelong friends at the student digs, her time there was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown that took effect from March 2020.

She said: “The university did an impeccable job of making it as easy to adjust to as possible. The support from the university was important in boosting morale for not just me, but also my peers and lecturers.”

Suffered a personal tragedy

During the second Covid lockdown, she suffered a personal tragedy as her grandfather passed away.

However, despite these challenges, Miss McCran had a successful work placement whilst at RGU with charity Miscarriage Support, where she worked as a media coordinator.

After a successful stint, she was asked to continue working for them beyond her placement, which she did for a further six months.

Discussing the future, she said: “I am excited to see where my degree takes me next, I have many options thanks to RGU.”

She added: “I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity”, saying she plans to work for the next “year or two”, “have a bit of the break” and “see what happens after that”.

