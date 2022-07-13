RGU Graduations: Young Elgin woman overcomes personal challenges to graduate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU Graduations: Young Elgin woman overcomes personal challenges to graduate

By Chris Cromar
July 13, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 8:12 pm
Daisy McCran graduated at the age of 21. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

One of the youngest graduates of Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) summer graduations collected her degree at P&J Live today – after overcoming personal battles.

Daisy McCran, a 21-year-old from Elgin, graduated with an honours degree in media, something she wanted to study from the age of 11.

A host of a radio show at Dr Gray’s Hospital in the Moray town for three years, which she started at 13, she fast-tracked her way into the second year of the course after completing an HNC in media analysis and production at North East Scotland College.

Moved from Elgin to Aberdeen

After commuting from Elgin to Aberdeen for college, Miss McCran decided to move into the Granite City, settling in student flats at Woolmanhill Flats in September 2019.

However, after making lifelong friends at the student digs, her time there was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown that took effect from March 2020.

She said: “The university did an impeccable job of making it as easy to adjust to as possible. The support from the university was important in boosting morale for not just me, but also my peers and lecturers.”

Suffered a personal tragedy

During the second Covid lockdown, she suffered a personal tragedy as her grandfather passed away.

However, despite these challenges, Miss McCran had a successful work placement whilst at RGU with charity Miscarriage Support, where she worked as a media coordinator.

After a successful stint, she was asked to continue working for them beyond her placement, which she did for a further six months.

Discussing the future, she said: “I am excited to see where my degree takes me next, I have many options thanks to RGU.”

She added: “I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity”, saying she plans to work for the next “year or two”, “have a bit of the break” and “see what happens after that”.

  • To check who else is graduating this week, take a look at our interactive list. 

