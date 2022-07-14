RGU graduations: Mintlaw student with chronic illness celebrates graduating with distinction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU graduations: Mintlaw student with chronic illness celebrates graduating with distinction

By Chris Cromar
July 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lena Forsyth celebrates her graduation with a memento bear. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A Mintlaw student with a chronic illness is celebrating today after graduating from RGU with a first-class honours in applied biomedical practice.

Lena Forsyth, 21, is currently working for NHS Grampian as a biomedical scientist, having been offered the role after a successful placement.

She described achieving an academic distinction in her bachelor’s degree, which she described as a “pretty good” feeling after she collected her degree at P&J Live today.

‘Really loved’ course

Miss Forsyth did not let her illness hold her back, and she learned to balance her studies with work as a student ambassador and for the the NHS.

She said she “really loved” her course, adding: “It gave me everything that I was looking for in a university, everything was really interesting.”

It was during her time at Mintlaw Academy that she developed a love for science and attending RGU’s Access To Programme confirmed that it was the career path for her.

Commenting, she said: “RGU’s Access To Life Sciences Programme allowed me the insight I needed into life at university while improving my lab skills. After attending, I knew that if they offered me a place, I would take it.

“The programme was a catalyst for my journey at RGU, and in a full-circle moment, I was later able to go back as a student ambassador to share my experience and inspire other pupils.”

‘Looking forward’ to the future

She praised the university’s inclusion centre for their support during her four year course.

“The team made the transition from school to university really easy, putting in similar exam arrangements and providing me with a range of information and advice to better help me as a student with a chronic illness,” she said.

After a successful four years at university, which included receiving several accolades, she is now looking forward to the future and full-time work

She added: “It’ll be good, it’ll be something completely different, something different to the usual routine. I’m looking forward to the changes.”

