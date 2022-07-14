RGU graduations: Mintlaw student with chronic illness celebrates graduating with distinction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Mintlaw student with a chronic illness is celebrating today after graduating from RGU with a first-class honours in applied biomedical practice.

Lena Forsyth, 21, is currently working for NHS Grampian as a biomedical scientist, having been offered the role after a successful placement.

She described achieving an academic distinction in her bachelor’s degree, which she described as a “pretty good” feeling after she collected her degree at P&J Live today.

‘Really loved’ course

Miss Forsyth did not let her illness hold her back, and she learned to balance her studies with work as a student ambassador and for the the NHS.

She said she “really loved” her course, adding: “It gave me everything that I was looking for in a university, everything was really interesting.”

It was during her time at Mintlaw Academy that she developed a love for science and attending RGU’s Access To Programme confirmed that it was the career path for her.

Commenting, she said: “RGU’s Access To Life Sciences Programme allowed me the insight I needed into life at university while improving my lab skills. After attending, I knew that if they offered me a place, I would take it.

“The programme was a catalyst for my journey at RGU, and in a full-circle moment, I was later able to go back as a student ambassador to share my experience and inspire other pupils.”

‘Looking forward’ to the future

She praised the university’s inclusion centre for their support during her four year course.

“The team made the transition from school to university really easy, putting in similar exam arrangements and providing me with a range of information and advice to better help me as a student with a chronic illness,” she said.

After a successful four years at university, which included receiving several accolades, she is now looking forward to the future and full-time work

She added: “It’ll be good, it’ll be something completely different, something different to the usual routine. I’m looking forward to the changes.”

