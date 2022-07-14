Firefighters finally leave Altens recycling centre after nearly 120 hours battling blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Efforts to salvage an Aberdeen recycling centre have been stood down for the first time in nearly a week.

Crews have been stationed at Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Centre in Altens since Friday last week following a major blaze.

Teams have now left the site – 118 hours after they were first called to the fire.

The large-scale blaze ripped through the multi-million-pound facility causing widespread damage.

Drone footage of the area showcased the sheer scale of the destruction, with piles of debris building up outside the premises.

Fire officers have been monitoring the plant with multiple crews called to the site each day to deal with hotspots.

On Wednesday, firefighters left the scene for the first time in nearly a week after a final inspection was carried out at about 3pm.

Their departure came as Suez bosses told the BBC that waste products will now be transported 300 miles from Aberdeen to Hartlepool.

Waste will be collected, collated and transported to County Durham by lorry.

Officials say the English plant is the nearest “appropriate facility.”

Waste collections across the community were suspended in the wake of the fire, with Saturday collections scheduled to help them deal with the backlog.

Large scale response to Altens fire

Firefighters worked round-the-clock to tackle the blaze which took hold around 4.30pm last Friday.

Despite the best efforts of teams on the ground, the fire reignited around midnight – sparking a major response.

More than 100 firefighters descended on Altens recycling plant at the height of the blaze.

Crews from as far as Montrose, Peterhead, and Dundee were drafted in to join the effort.

Local residents lost their water supply as firefighters battled to regain control of the fire.

On Sunday, area commander Matt Mason warned that crews were likely to remain at the Altens-based centre for quite some time.

Amidst their efforts, Suez made efforts to redeploy staff across the area or placed on paid leave.