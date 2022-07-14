Ellon Rugby Club secures £1,000 funding boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon RFC has been awarded £1,000 and a chance to meet Scotland international stars, after being selected as one of two national winners of the 2022 Royal Bank RugbyForce programme.

The Aberdeenshire club came out on top of the competition that included more than 100 other entries.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is an RBS project launched in partnership with Scottish Rugby.

Taking place at rugby clubs across the country on August 6 and 7, it will see them open their doors to the local community.

They will hold events such as fun-filled taster training sessions for potential new players or volunteer DIY days to get the club ready for the new season.

The programme aims to provide funding and training for grassroots rugby clubs to help develop a sustainable future for the sport.

As well as scooping the £1,000 prize money, Ellon RFC also receive a visit from some Scottish rugby stars.

The potential visitors include players from the women’s national XV, the men and women’s sevens teams and former legends of the Scottish game.

‘Wonderful asset to the local community’

Andy Gordon, chairman at Ellon Rugby Club, said: “It is so reassuring for clubs from all corners of Scotland to be given the funding and support needed to strengthen the sustainability of our sport.

“We are looking forward to RugbyForce Weekend, putting on a fun-filled event for our local community and welcoming new faces through the door”

Judith Cruickshank, managing director at RBS, said: “Ellon RFC are a wonderful asset to their local community and have delivered some vital work in encouraging more local people to enjoy the game of rugby.”