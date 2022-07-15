QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the songs of Runrig being brought to life in a brand new musical at Eden Court to singing stars Aled Jones and Russell Watson heading for Aberdeen, it’s been another busy week in the entertainment world.

Into the mix we can throw news of Outlander author Diana Gabaldon hosting “an audience with” in Inverness, and a sensational six new acts lined up for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

And that’s just your starter for 10 – which brings us neatly to our entertainment quiz for this week.

We’ve whipped up some questions based on what’s been going on in the north-east.

Now is your chance to test your knowledge of stage, screen and music. Do you deserve an Oscar or a Razzie? Have a go and find out.



