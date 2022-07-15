Kilimanjaro challenge in memory of Aberdeen climber’s best friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilimanjaro challenge in memory of Aberdeen climber’s best friend

By Michelle Henderson
July 15, 2022, 8:30 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 8:31 pm
Steve Krukowski - pictured with his late best friend Paul Baxter - has vowed to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of the struggles of mental health and suicide.
An Aberdeen man has vowed to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of the struggles of mental health and suicide.

Steve Krukowski knows only too well the crippling effects mental health problems can have on loved ones.

In 2010, his best friend Paul Baxter took his own life at the age of 40-year-old.

‘Bolt out the blue’

The 51-year-old said his death was a “bolt out the blue.”

He said: “We have all been impacted in some way, shape or form by suicide. My best friend hung himself a few years ago.

“Suicide is rife in society just now, coming out of Covid. The stress and everything that goes with this cost-of-living hike, it affects people in different ways.”

More than a decade on, Mr Krukowski – a rig manager for Odfjell Technology – is preparing to reach new heights by scaling Kilimanjaro, one of the seven summits.

He will travel to Tanzania to scale the 19,340ft peak in November alongside his fellow colleagues Barry Preston and Willie Agnew.

Mr Krukowskie will take on the challenge with fellow colleagues Barry Preston and Willie Agnew, pictures above.

The trio will make the 7,000-mile journey to Africa on October 28 before beginning the eight-day feat two days later.

The group hope to raise thousands of pounds in donations for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

‘It is going to be a real-life changer for me’

The 51-year-old began hillwalking four years ago and says the hobby became a “good escape” from everyday life.

He says he looks forward to returning to a country he loves; having previously worked on oil rigs in Kenya and Angola for 11 years.

However, he admits coping with the altitude sickness on Kilimanjaro will be a real challenge.

“Africa is a place I love so to go back there and do something worthwhile and for a worthy cause, it’s got a double benefit from me,” he added.

“My biggest challenge will be, and it’s something that affects everybody, is altitude sickness. We are going to have to get through a cardiovascular and our stamina.

“I don’t have any doubts at getting to the top as far as the height of the climb is concerned but I think we will just need to pace ourselves, stay hydrated, keeping our energy and food up – everything that stems off altitude sickness.

“It is a real risk and I think that’s going to be the biggest challenge for us all.

The trio will scale Mount Kilimanjaro in November to raise funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

“I just think it is going to be a real-life changer for me emotionally, mentally and physically. I think it is going to put me through the ringer.

“It is a real sense of achievement both in getting to the top and raising money for a good cause.”

‘It means everything to support SAMH’

November’s feat marks the latest fundraising challenge to be completed by the rig manager.

Last year, he raised £3,700 while taking part in white collar boxing for Cancer Research UK.

He says SAMH is a charity close to all of their hearts.

He hopes their efforts will help to raise awareness of the challenges people face in battling their mental health.

He said: “Mental health, with the past things I have dealt with, is quite significant for me and the charity that we have chosen SAMH is for mental health and suicide prevention in young people across Scotland.

“We thought between us it was a very worthy cause and we would raise the money on behalf of them.

“It means everything to support SAMH. It allows me to feel that his (Paul’s) suicide and his troubles weren’t in vain.”

