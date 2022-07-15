IN FULL: All 138 First Bus services cancelled in Aberdeen today due to driver shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Bus has announced 138 journeys have been cancelled across its Aberdeen bus routes today.

Due to driver shortages, all but three routes across Aberdeen are being hit by major cancellations.

First Bus listed 138 journeys being cancelled on its website affecting the following routes; 1/2, 3, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17/18, 19, 23, 27.

The cancelled services in Aberdeen will be available to check on the First Bus app, the most up-to-date way to check services.

It is understood the shortages are not illness related.

Services could still be impacted by the shortages over the weekend and next week.

In September The Press & Journal and Evening Express revealed the firm was using agency drivers from as far away as London to keep services running amidst a national shortage of staff.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused today, First Bus stressed as many journeys are being run as possible.

The website reads: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We’re working hard to run as many journeys as possible.

“Please be patient with our team of drivers – it’s not their fault and they’re working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

This comes after First Bus announced free travel for Aberdeen fans for home games during the 2022-2023 season.

Recruitment drive

David Adam, head of operations for First Aberdeen, has confirmed the services were cancelled due to “industry-wide” driver shortages.

He said: “We are continuing to work hard to maintain as many services on the road as possible to ensure we continue to serve our customers throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and would encourage everyone to utilise the First Bus app which is updated with all the latest information, allowing passengers to plan their journey, track their bus to the bus stop and even buy their tickets in advance for contact-free entry to the bus.”

Mr Adam said the company is recruiting qualified and trainee bus drivers to be based at the King Street depot.

What First Bus services in Aberdeen are cancelled today?

Route 1

Danestone to Garthdee: 18:08, 20:00

Garthdee to Danestone: 19:03, 20:53

Route 1B

Errol Street to Dubford: 12:27, 14:10, 15:40, 17:07

Dubford to Errol Street: 13:35, 15:05, 16:36

Guild Street to Dubford: 18:15, 19:15

Dubford to Guild Street: 18:47, 19:45

Guild Street to Castlegate: 20:15

Route 2

Garthdee to Ashwood: 12:44, 14:44

Ashwood to Garthdee: 13:45

Ashwood to Castlegate: 15:45

Errol Street to Garthdee: 12:08

Route 3

Mastrick to Cove: 11:45, 16:00, 18:05

Cove to Mastrick: 12:45, 17:00, 19:04

Guild Street to Mastrick: 11:10

Route 3A

Mastrick to Cove: 13:48

Cove to Mastrick: 14:46

Route 11

Woodend to Northfield: 12:37, 14:07, 16:07, 17:37, 19:30, 21:00

Northfield to Woodend: 11:38, 15:08, 16:38, 18:38, 20:15

Broad Street to Northfield: 9:25

Route 11A

Northfield to Craigiebuckler: 9:53, 13:23, 14:53, 16:53, 18:23

Craigiebuckler to Northfield: 10:49, 14:19, 15:49, 17:49

Craigiebuckler to Broad Street: 19:14

Route 12

Torry to Heathryfold: 9:57, 11:21, 12:45, 14:14, 14:26, 15:51, 16:03, 17:27, 17:39, 19:00

Heathryfold to Torry: 10:42, 12:06, 13:30, 15:06, 15:18, 16:42, 16:54, 18:13, 18:28

Torry to Guild Street: 19:10

Route 13

Seaton to Scatterburn: 12:35, 14:35, 16:35

Scatterburn to Seaton: 13:35, 15:35

Castlegate to Seaton: 12:14

Scatterburn to Hillhead: 17:35

Hillhead to Scatterburn: 18:45

Route 15

Torry to Counteswells: 13:30, 15:30, 17:30, 19:15

Counteswells to Torry: 14:30, 16:30, 18:30

Guild Street to Torry: 13:05

Counteswells to Guild Street: 15:00, 20:00

Guild Street to Counteswells: 12:17

Counteswells to Balnagask: 13:00

Balnagask to Counteswells: 14:00

Route 17

Faulds Gate to Newhills: 13:02, 15:21, 17:01

Newhills to Faulds Gate: 14:20, 16:40, 18:15

Adelphi to Faulds Gate: 12:36

Dyce to Faulds Gate: 15:39

Faulds Gate to Adelphi: 17:52

Route 172

Faulds Gate to Dyce: 19:25

Route 18

Adelphi to Dyce: 14:35

Route 19

Culter to Tillydrone: 7:45, 10:00, 12:15, 14:30, 16:45, 19:00

Tillydrone to Culter: 8:50, 11:05, 13:20, 15:35, 17:54, 19:54

Culter to Broad Street: 21:00

Route 23

Sheddocksley to Heathryfold: 8:37, 10:37, 12:37, 14:37, 16:39

Heathryfold to Sheddocksley: 9:36, 11:36, 13:36, 15:36, 17:36

St Andrews Cathedral to Sheddocksley: 19:32

Heathryfold to Harcourt Road: 20:05

Route X27

Guild Street to Dyce Rail: 8:55, 10:55, 12:50, 15:50

Dyce Rail to Guild Street: 9:55, 11:55, 13:50, 17:00