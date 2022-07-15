Paralympic cycling stars Neil and Lora Fachie appointed patrons of Archie Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two of the world’s top Paralympic cyclists, husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie, have been appointed patrons of The Archie Foundation.

The charity has been helping children and families across the north of Scotland for 21 years.

They provide support and services for babies, children and their families in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit, Highland Children’s Unit and Tayside Children’s Hospital.

The charity also provides vital support for bereaved children and their families through Archie’s child bereavement service.

Aberdeen-born Neil and Lora, originally from Liverpool, were both affected by sight-loss from a young age.

However, now 38 and 33 years old respectively, they are both multiple Paralympic gold medalists. Winning major competitions with Team Scotland and Team GB, the pair have 26 gold medals between them.

In June, both Neil and Lora were recognised for their services to cycling in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List by being made OBEs.

Lora said: “It is such an honour to be associated with a local charity that does so much for so many. We are really proud to have been asked to be patrons of The Archie Foundation.

“With Neil being from Aberdeen, it was a no-brainer when we were asked.

“I have always had a passion for supporting children in healthcare. If I hadn’t been successful in cycling I would have been a physiotherapist.

“This opportunity just seemed like the perfect fit for us both. Still being able to support children in hospital as best as we can, is something we are really looking forward to.”

‘A hugely inspirational couple’

Paula Cormack, chief executive officer at The Archie Foundation, hopes to “continue to inspire the many children that come through the doors of our hospitals”.

And added the Fachies are a “hugely inspirational couple” and the foundation is “truly honoured” to have them as patrons.

Neil and Lora are continuing their support of the region by playing a key role in Cycle Aberdeenshire, a two-week programme of events leading up to Stage One of this year’s Tour of Britain in September.

The event, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire will include a variety of events during the fortnight including ‘Bike Blethers’ and an evening with the couple.

To book your tickets for Bike Blethers or for further information on the two-week-long calendar of events, please go to Cycle Aberdeenshire – Live, Life Aberdeenshire (livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk)

To find out more about Archie’s work, please visit www.archie.org