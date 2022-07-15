Paralympic cycling stars Neil and Lora Fachie appointed patrons of Archie Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paralympic cycling stars Neil and Lora Fachie appointed patrons of Archie Foundation

By Owen Walker
July 15, 2022, 2:15 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 4:31 pm
The couple are multiple Paralympic gold medal winners

Two of the world’s top Paralympic cyclists, husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie, have been appointed patrons of The Archie Foundation.

The charity has been helping children and families across the north of Scotland for 21 years.

They provide support and services for babies, children and their families in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Aberdeen Neonatal Unit, Highland Children’s Unit and Tayside Children’s Hospital.

The charity also provides vital support for bereaved children and their families through Archie’s child bereavement service.

Aberdeen-born Neil and Lora, originally from Liverpool, were both affected by sight-loss from a young age.

However, now 38 and 33 years old respectively, they are both multiple Paralympic gold medalists. Winning major competitions with Team Scotland and Team GB, the pair have 26 gold medals between them.

In June, both Neil and Lora were recognised for their services to cycling in The Queen’s Birthday Honours List by being made OBEs.

Lora said: “It is such an honour to be associated with a local charity that does so much for so many. We are really proud to have been asked to be patrons of The Archie Foundation.

“With Neil being from Aberdeen, it was a no-brainer when we were asked.

“I have always had a passion for supporting children in healthcare. If I hadn’t been successful in cycling I would have been a physiotherapist.

“This opportunity just seemed like the perfect fit for us both. Still being able to support children in hospital as best as we can, is something we are really looking forward to.”

‘A hugely inspirational couple’

Paula Cormack, chief executive officer at The Archie Foundation, hopes to “continue to inspire the many children that come through the doors of our hospitals”.

And added the Fachies are a “hugely inspirational couple” and the foundation is “truly honoured” to have them as patrons.

Neil and Lora are continuing their support of the region by playing a key role in Cycle Aberdeenshire, a two-week programme of events leading up to Stage One of this year’s Tour of Britain in September.

The event, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire will include a variety of events during the fortnight including ‘Bike Blethers’ and an evening with the couple.

To book your tickets for Bike Blethers or for further information on the two-week-long calendar of events, please go to  Cycle Aberdeenshire – Live, Life Aberdeenshire (livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk) 

To find out more about Archie’s work, please visit www.archie.org

[[title]]