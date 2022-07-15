RGU Graduation: Aberdeen graduate carries on family legacy with career in engineering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU Graduation: Aberdeen graduate carries on family legacy with career in engineering

By Denny Andonova
July 15, 2022, 6:47 pm
Keir Smith graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Keir Smith graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Born and bred in a family of engineers, Keir Smith was bound to develop a strong “life-long” passion for science and technology.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen first took interest in the profession after watching his grandfather and uncle thrive in the industry.

And now, Mr Smith has come top of the class after earning a degree in mechanical engineering at Robert Gordon University (RGU) with four job offers on the table.

Although the pandemic posed a huge challenge for him in the last two years, he never backed down and focused on achieving his goal with resilience and determination.

“My final year was by far my most rewarding at university, and it was a true lesson in getting out what you put in,” Mr Smith said.

“I gave my fifth and final year my full attention and commitment. The result was straight A’s for the whole year, which is something I’ve never achieved before.”

Throughout his studies, Mr Smith enjoyed the practical aspect of the course, which gave him an opportunity to take part in a variety of projects.

One of them was produced in collaboration with RGU’s future energy technology specialist Professor Mamdud Hossain and later presented at a conference.

Time for a new chapter

Reflecting on the last five years spent in university, Mr Smith said the advice and knowledge he gained from his tutors has been invaluable to progress in his career.

He is now excited to roll up his sleeves and start his first graduate job as an engineer at TechnipFMC in September.

“Year upon year it’s been like a force of an nature – just an instinct to keep on going”, he added.

“I definitely feel enriched from the experience – it’s expanded my mind and helped me develop my problem-solving skills.

“I believe the knowledge gained will stick with me for just as long as all the hard maths and equations, and I look forward to developing this in the first role of my career.

“There is a lot of pride but it also feel very natural. Five years is definitely enough time to bookmark this one chapter and moving on to the next one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]