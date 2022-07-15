RGU Graduation: Computer scientist dreams for job with Microsoft after graduation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU Graduation: Computer scientist dreams for job with Microsoft after graduation

By Denny Andonova
July 15, 2022, 5:33 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:34 pm
Jake Newby graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in cyber security. Photo by Paul Glendel/DCT Media.
A computer scientist from Aberdeenshire has set his eyes on an ambitious role for Microsoft after graduating with first class honours from RGU.

Although he has always been tech savvy, Jake Newby’s passion to pursue a career in technology was nurtured by his teachers at Alford Academy, Jan Holt and Andy Speirs.

Today, the 22-year-old crossed RGU’s graduation stage at P&J Live in front of family, friends, and peers to accept his degree in cyber security.

“I’m very proud of what I have achieved in the last four years,” he said. “I feel grateful that I have had the opportunity to go to university—it was the next feasible step for me.

“I have always been tech savvy, but I found that computing science was what I really enjoyed and was good at.”

While most students found the pandemic to be their biggest challenge during their studies, Mr Newby enjoyed spending more time with his head stuck between the books.

He said: “While my studies were minimally impacted by the pandemic – and I personally found it easier to study during lockdowns than before – the downside was that it was really hard to get a placement.”

Next goal on the horizon

Mr Newby is now looking forward to taking the next step in his career and sit the Azure AZ-305 exam to become an Azure Solutions Architect Expert.

This is to be a specialist in designing cloud and hybrid solutions that run on Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform for networking, storage, monitoring, and security.

Mr Newby added: “I gained invaluable experience while at university and developed a fantastic set of skills, which have equipped me for the next step in my journey.

“The future will have cloud technology in abundance. By studying and becoming qualified in this field, I will hopefully gain more security for my future career path.”

Robert Gordon University Graduation 2022 list

[[title]]