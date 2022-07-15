RGU Graduation: Computer scientist dreams for job with Microsoft after graduation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A computer scientist from Aberdeenshire has set his eyes on an ambitious role for Microsoft after graduating with first class honours from RGU.

Although he has always been tech savvy, Jake Newby’s passion to pursue a career in technology was nurtured by his teachers at Alford Academy, Jan Holt and Andy Speirs.

Today, the 22-year-old crossed RGU’s graduation stage at P&J Live in front of family, friends, and peers to accept his degree in cyber security.

“I’m very proud of what I have achieved in the last four years,” he said. “I feel grateful that I have had the opportunity to go to university—it was the next feasible step for me.

“I have always been tech savvy, but I found that computing science was what I really enjoyed and was good at.”

While most students found the pandemic to be their biggest challenge during their studies, Mr Newby enjoyed spending more time with his head stuck between the books.

He said: “While my studies were minimally impacted by the pandemic – and I personally found it easier to study during lockdowns than before – the downside was that it was really hard to get a placement.”

Next goal on the horizon

Mr Newby is now looking forward to taking the next step in his career and sit the Azure AZ-305 exam to become an Azure Solutions Architect Expert.

This is to be a specialist in designing cloud and hybrid solutions that run on Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform for networking, storage, monitoring, and security.

Mr Newby added: “I gained invaluable experience while at university and developed a fantastic set of skills, which have equipped me for the next step in my journey.

“The future will have cloud technology in abundance. By studying and becoming qualified in this field, I will hopefully gain more security for my future career path.”

