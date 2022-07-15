‘Not a side issue’: Teacher who helps young women get into code awarded honorary degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A computing science teacher who has dedicated her life to bringing down barriers for women in technology has been awarded an honorary degree.

Toni Scullion was praised for creating more opportunities for children in computing science as she was presented the award Doctor of Education (DEd) at RGU’s last day of summer graduations.

The 36-year-old is the founder of multi-award-winning charity dressCode, which aims to increase the uptake of the subject in schools with a focus on closing the gender gap.

She also co-founded the Ada Scotland Festival, which brings together partners involved in addressing gender balance in computing science education across the country.

Miss Scullion, a teacher in West Lothian for more than a decade, has received several accolades for her work in the subject, inspiring the next generation of female tech, and improving diversity.

She has been hailed as one of the 25 women changing the face of Scotland’s digital industry by the OpenUK Honours List and Futurescot.

Miss Scullion said she is hopeful that the award will help put her cause on the map.

She added: “I’m still a bit shocked I think, just completely overwhelmed. I think it’s because I started dressCode from nothing – it’s all my hard work – and to be recognised in this way is just incredible.

“I’m hoping that this will make people see that it is actually an important issue and that it’s not just a side passion project – we actually are trying to change the world and make a big difference.

“Hopefully, people will find this inspiring and take notice that computer science needs to be a fundamental subject and that every child deserves an opportunity.”

Final day of RGU summer graduations

Hundreds of RGU students marked the end of years of hard work and dedication today as they stepped onto the stage at P&J Live to receive their well-deserved degrees.

The last day of graduation ceremonies gathered families and friends of those who studied at at Gray’s School of Art and The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment and the School of Computing and School of Engineering.

All kitted out in graduation gowns and caps, students braved the podium – hoping they will not accidentally trip and fall – as the crowd applauded for their achievements.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor of RGU, praised the students for their determination to overcome all challenges and do “something truly exceptional”.

He congratulated them on the special occasion and said: “Your university years have been different; they have been challenging, but you cannot change the past. I urge you to look forward – to change your tomorrow.

“The fact that you are here today demonstrates the resilience and fortitude you have shown in challenging times.

“This will serve you well in a rapidly changing world, a world in which you can affect positive and meaningful change.

“Improvement doesn’t result from timidity, but from boldness. Be bold.

“Constantly question yourself and others. You will not only make the world a more interesting place, you will leave it in better shape than you found it.”