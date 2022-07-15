ScotRail’s full timetable to return next week after 59 days of reduced services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has announced it will reintroduce its full timetable from Wednesday next week after members of the drivers’ union Aslef voted to accept the improved pay offer.

It brings an end to the temporary timetable that has been in place since May 23 and means almost 700 services per day will be added for customers.

The temporary timetable had been introduced due to the impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working during the pay dispute.

The strikes caused great disruption across the north and north-east, with the last train connecting Aberdeen to Inverness leaving at 6.18pm, four hours earlier than what it previously was.

With progress made in pay negotiations, the union put the pay offer to members with a recommendation to accept, leading to members agreeing, with ScotRail being notified of the results on Monday.

Work is now in progress to ensure that the timetable can be fully restored, with staff working to carry out the changes required for the services to be reintroduced.

This includes scheduling the movement of trains to where they need to be, with rosters for general grade staff and schedules for drivers being altered.

ScotRail said that as part of this it is also managing some increases in Covid related absences following the recent surge in infections across the country.

Customers can check which services are running on the ScotRail website or through their app, with systems being updated in the coming days.

‘We are delighted to be able to reintroduce the timetable’

ScotRail’s service delivery director, David Simpson said: “We are delighted to be able to reintroduce the timetable, adding almost 700 services each day, and delivering the service that our customers expect and deserve.

“It has been a very challenging few months, impacting those across the country who rely on rail travel and on our staff too.

“It is a big step forward to reach such a positive resolution and continue in our efforts to provide the safest, greenest and most reliable railway we can.

“We thank customers for their patience through this period.”