ScotRail’s full timetable to return next week after 59 days of reduced services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail’s full timetable to return next week after 59 days of reduced services

By Chris Cromar
July 15, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 12:30 pm
ScotRail made the announcement today.
ScotRail made the announcement today.

ScotRail has announced it will reintroduce its full timetable from Wednesday next week after members of the drivers’ union Aslef voted to accept the improved pay offer.

It brings an end to the temporary timetable that has been in place since May 23 and means almost 700 services per day will be added for customers.

The temporary timetable had been introduced due to the impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working during the pay dispute.

The strikes caused great disruption across the north and north-east, with the last train connecting Aberdeen to Inverness leaving at 6.18pm, four hours earlier than what it previously was.

Commuters boarding a train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Commuters boarding a train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kenny Elrick

With progress made in pay negotiations, the union put the pay offer to members with a recommendation to accept, leading to members agreeing, with ScotRail being notified of the results on Monday.

Work is now in progress to ensure that the timetable can be fully restored, with staff working to carry out the changes required for the services to be reintroduced.

This includes scheduling the movement of trains to where they need to be, with rosters for general grade staff and schedules for drivers being altered.

ScotRail said that as part of this it is also managing some increases in Covid related absences following the recent surge in infections across the country.

Customers can check which services are running on the ScotRail website or through their app, with systems being updated in the coming days.

‘We are delighted to be able to reintroduce the timetable’

ScotRail’s service delivery director, David Simpson said: “We are delighted to be able to reintroduce the timetable, adding almost 700 services each day, and delivering the service that our customers expect and deserve.

ScotRail’s service delivery director, David Simpson.

“It has been a very challenging few months, impacting those across the country who rely on rail travel and on our staff too.

“It is a big step forward to reach such a positive resolution and continue in our efforts to provide the safest, greenest and most reliable railway we can.

“We thank customers for their patience through this period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]