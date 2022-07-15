Two men charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men, aged 44 and 55, have been charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen.

A 46-year-old man suffered stab wounds at a property on Hazlehead Road on Thursday, July 14.

It is understood the alleged incident happened at about 1.15am.

Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

Both men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.