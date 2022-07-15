Two men charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor July 15, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 3:34 pm Hazlehead Road in Aberdeen. Photo: Google [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men, aged 44 and 55, have been charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen. A 46-year-old man suffered stab wounds at a property on Hazlehead Road on Thursday, July 14. It is understood the alleged incident happened at about 1.15am. Police say the man’s injuries are serious but not considered to be life-threatening. Both men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two men appear in dock following stabbing in Aberdeen home IN FULL: All 138 First Bus services cancelled in Aberdeen today due to driver shortages Man, 46, dies after car crashes into tree on A92 near St Cyrus Woman charged with supplying drugs after police raid in Fraserburgh