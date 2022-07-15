Teenager Dean Emslie, 14, reported missing from Peterhead By Ellie Milne July 15, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 1:29 pm 0 Dean Emslie, 14, has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Peterhead. Dean Emslie was last seen in the Hope Street area at around 1.30pm on Thursday. He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall with brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black cap. Officers are now appealing to the public for help to trace him. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number MPR6123090722. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elgin woman found ‘safe and well’ following police appeal Teenager reported missing from Peterhead traced ‘safe and well’ Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old boy from Peterhead Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen man Martin Andrew Youngson