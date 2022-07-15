Teenager Dean Emslie, 14, reported missing from Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Peterhead.

Dean Emslie was last seen in the Hope Street area at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall with brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a black cap.

Officers are now appealing to the public for help to trace him.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number MPR6123090722.