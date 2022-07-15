Robert Gordon University graduations: Meet four graduates celebrating on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Gordon University graduations: Meet four graduates celebrating on Friday

By David Mackay
July 15, 2022, 7:18 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 7:22 pm
Callum McMicoll and Matthew Brookhouse celebrating their graduation. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Callum McMicoll and Matthew Brookhouse celebrating their graduation. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It’s the end of graduation week at the Robert Gordon University at P&J Live.

But the celebrations have continued without diminishing with graduates and families enjoying their big day.

Creative artists, computer whizzes and studious architects were among the scores picking up their degrees in Aberdeen on Friday. 

Every day we are showcasing four RGU graduates from across the north and north-east who are celebrating.

Highlands

Moving from Wick to Aberdeen to study is one of the hardest things Erin Anderson has ever had to do. 

The death of her mother from cancer just months before the switch added to the personal challenge.

Erin Anderson graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in architectural technology. Phot by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Memories of her spurred on the 22-year-old every time she was struggling with an assignment or when she received her grades.

And after four years studying architectural technology Miss Anderson has now secured a graduate job as an assistant architectural technician at Avant Homes in Stirling.

Aberdeenshire

Jake Newby has always had an interest in computers and technology.

However, his passion for the subject only turned into a potential career after being spurred on by his teachers at Alford Academy.

Jake Newby graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in cyber security. Photo by Paul Glendel/DCT Media.

The 22-year-old has set his sights on securing a dream job with tech giant Microsoft.

And the studying hasn’t stopped for him with more exams still to come to become a certified expert in cloud computing.

Passion for engineering

Born and bred into a family of engineers, Keir Smith was bound to develop a strong “life-long” passion for science and technology.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen first took interest in the profession after watching his grandfather and uncle thrive in the industry.

And now, Mr Smith has come top of his class after earning a degree in mechanical engineering at Robert Gordon University (RGU) with four job offers on the table.

Although the pandemic posed a huge challenge for him in the last two years, he never backed down and focused on achieving his goal with resilience and determination.

Keir Smith. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Moray

Kellis Reid from Buckie wants to bring more creativity to her hometown and surrounding area after graduating with a degree in communications design.

During their four years of study, the 21-year-old relished the freedom to explore new ideas.

Kellis Reid graduated from Robert Gordon University with a degree in communication design. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The time in Aberdeen helped Kellis grow their confidence after tackling subjects including the stigma surrounding sexual harassment and showing work at the annual university degree show. 

And now they hope to use their degree by bringing more creative opportunities to Moray.

