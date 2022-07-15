Robert Gordon University graduations: Meet four graduates celebrating on Friday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s the end of graduation week at the Robert Gordon University at P&J Live.

But the celebrations have continued without diminishing with graduates and families enjoying their big day.

Creative artists, computer whizzes and studious architects were among the scores picking up their degrees in Aberdeen on Friday.

Every day we are showcasing four RGU graduates from across the north and north-east who are celebrating.

Highlands

Moving from Wick to Aberdeen to study is one of the hardest things Erin Anderson has ever had to do.

The death of her mother from cancer just months before the switch added to the personal challenge.

Memories of her spurred on the 22-year-old every time she was struggling with an assignment or when she received her grades.

And after four years studying architectural technology Miss Anderson has now secured a graduate job as an assistant architectural technician at Avant Homes in Stirling.

Aberdeenshire

Jake Newby has always had an interest in computers and technology.

However, his passion for the subject only turned into a potential career after being spurred on by his teachers at Alford Academy.

The 22-year-old has set his sights on securing a dream job with tech giant Microsoft.

And the studying hasn’t stopped for him with more exams still to come to become a certified expert in cloud computing.

Passion for engineering

Born and bred into a family of engineers, Keir Smith was bound to develop a strong “life-long” passion for science and technology.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen first took interest in the profession after watching his grandfather and uncle thrive in the industry.

And now, Mr Smith has come top of his class after earning a degree in mechanical engineering at Robert Gordon University (RGU) with four job offers on the table.

Although the pandemic posed a huge challenge for him in the last two years, he never backed down and focused on achieving his goal with resilience and determination.

Moray

Kellis Reid from Buckie wants to bring more creativity to her hometown and surrounding area after graduating with a degree in communications design.

During their four years of study, the 21-year-old relished the freedom to explore new ideas.

The time in Aberdeen helped Kellis grow their confidence after tackling subjects including the stigma surrounding sexual harassment and showing work at the annual university degree show.

And now they hope to use their degree by bringing more creative opportunities to Moray.

