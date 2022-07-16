IN FULL: All affected services in Aberdeen as First Bus axes 141 journeys amid second day of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First bus has announced a further 141 journeys have been cancelled on Saturday as the company continues to struggle with driver shortages.

Passengers are facing a second day of major disruption to travel, with all but two routes in Aberdeen bearing the brunt of the shake-up.

It comes after the company cancelled 138 of its services yesterday.

First Bus has today listed further cancellations, which will impact routes 1/1B, 2, 3/3A, 11/11A, 12, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 23, 172 and X27.

The company reiterated their apology to customers and stressed their continuous efforts to maintain “as many services on the road as possible”.

Passengers have been urged to plan their journeys and check all the changes on the First Bus app, where they can find up-to-date information.

A First Bus spokesman confirmed the cancellations are due to the ongoing industry-wide driver shortages and added: “We are continuing to work hard to maintain as many services on the road as possible to ensure we continue to serve our customers throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and would encourage everyone to utilise the First Bus App which is updated with all the latest information.”

“We are currently recruiting qualified and trainee bus drivers to be based at our King Street depot, if you’re interested in joining us please head to firstbus.co.uk/recruitment for more information on how to apply.”

What First Bus services in Aberdeen are cancelled today?

Route 1

Wallacebrae to RGU: 12:20, 14:20, 16:25, 20:00;

RGU to Wallacebrae: 11:19, 13:19, 15:19, 17:23, 20:53;

Wallacebrae to Castle Street: 17:25;

Fairview to RGU: 11:19;

Route 1B

Dubford to Guild Street: 08:07, 09:07, 10:07, 11:07, 13:07, 14:07, 15:07, 16:11, 17:24;

Guild Street to Dubford: 08:35, 09:35, 10:35, 11:35, 12:35, 13:35, 14:35, 15:37, 16:39, 17:52;

Route 2

Ashwood to Inchbrae: 08:55, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00, 15:18, 17:43, 19:48, 21:48;

Inchbrae to Ashwood: 09:56, 11:59, 13:59, 15:58, 16:15, 18:42, 20:42;

Castle Street to Inchbrae: 18:12;

Route 3/3a

Guild Street to Cove: 09:54, 18:09;

Cove to Mastrick: 10:22, 12:07, 13:52, 15:37, 17:22, 18:39, 19:15, 20:30;

Mastrick to Cove: 11:15, 13:00, 14:45, 16:30, 18:25, 19:46;

Route 11

Northfield to Woodend: 09:38, 16:38, 20:15;

Woodend to Northfield: 10:37, 17:38, 19:30, 21:00;

Adelphi to Woodend: 19:05;

Route 11A

Adelphi to Craigiebuckler: 08:22, 15:21;

Craigiebuckler to Northfield: 08:49, 15:49;

Northfield to Adelphi: 11:23;

Northfield to Craigiebuckler: 18:23;

Craigiebuckler to Broad Street: 19:16;

Route 13

Castle Street to Hillhead: 11:13, 15:55;

Hillhead to Wilkie Ave: 11:45, 14:05, 16:25, 21:45;

Wilkie Ave to Hillhead: 12:55, 15:15, 20:30;

Route 15

Balnagask to Counteswells: 11:30, 13:30;

Counteswell to Balnagask: 12:30, 14:30;

Route 17

Fauldsgate to Dyce: 08:43, 15:51;

Dyce to Fauldsgate: 09:39;

Fauldsgate to Newshills: 11:03, 13:22;

Newshills to Fauldsgate: 12:20, 14:40;

Route 172

Adelphi to Dyce: 19:44;

Route 18

Dyce to Redmoss: 09:45, 12:25, 12:45, 14:45, 17:23;

Redmoss to Dyce: 10:53, 13:33, 13:53, 16:08, 18:38;

Route 19

Broad Street to Tillydrone: 13:07;

Tillydrone to Cutler: 13:35, 15:50, 18:14;

Cutler to Tillydrone: 14:45, 17:00, 19:15;

Route 23

Rassay gardens to Heathryfold: 15:02, 17:03, 17:33, 19:33, 22:53;

Heathryfold to Rassay gardens: 14:00, 16:00, 18:00, 18:35, 22:05;

Adelphi to Heathryfold: 13:29;

Route X27

Guild Street to Dyce Rail: 07:45, 09:55, 11:55, 14:40, 16:30;

Dyce Rails to Guild Street: 08:45, 10:55, 12:55, 15:35, 17:30;