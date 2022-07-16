IN FULL: All affected services in Aberdeen as First Bus axes 141 journeys amid second day of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: All affected services in Aberdeen as First Bus axes 141 journeys amid second day of disruption

By Denny Andonova
July 16, 2022, 1:27 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 3:41 pm
First Bus Aberdeen
All but two routes in Aberdeen have been hit by cancellations. Picture by Jamie Stone.

First bus has announced a further 141 journeys have been cancelled on Saturday as the company continues to struggle with driver shortages.

Passengers are facing a second day of major disruption to travel, with all but two routes in Aberdeen bearing the brunt of the shake-up.

It comes after the company cancelled 138 of its services yesterday.

First Bus has today listed further cancellations, which will impact routes 1/1B, 2, 3/3A, 11/11A, 12, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19, 23, 172 and X27.

The company reiterated their apology to customers and stressed their continuous efforts to maintain “as many services on the road as possible”.

Passengers have been urged to plan their journeys and check all the changes on the First Bus app, where they can find up-to-date information.

First bus service number 13 is one of the affected routes. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

A First Bus spokesman confirmed the cancellations are due to the ongoing industry-wide driver shortages and added: “We are continuing to work hard to maintain as many services on the road as possible to ensure we continue to serve our customers throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this disruption and would encourage everyone to utilise the First Bus App which is updated with all the latest information.”

“We are currently recruiting qualified and trainee bus drivers to be based at our King Street depot, if you’re interested in joining us please head to firstbus.co.uk/recruitment for more information on how to apply.”

What First Bus services in Aberdeen are cancelled today?

Route 1

  • Wallacebrae to RGU: 12:20, 14:20, 16:25, 20:00;
  • RGU to Wallacebrae: 11:19, 13:19, 15:19, 17:23, 20:53;
  • Wallacebrae to Castle Street: 17:25;
  • Fairview to RGU: 11:19;

Route 1B

  • Dubford to Guild Street: 08:07, 09:07, 10:07, 11:07, 13:07, 14:07, 15:07, 16:11, 17:24;
  • Guild Street to Dubford: 08:35, 09:35, 10:35, 11:35, 12:35, 13:35, 14:35, 15:37, 16:39, 17:52;

Route 2

  • Ashwood to Inchbrae: 08:55, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00, 15:18, 17:43, 19:48, 21:48;
  • Inchbrae to Ashwood: 09:56, 11:59, 13:59, 15:58, 16:15, 18:42, 20:42;
  • Castle Street to Inchbrae: 18:12;

Route 3/3a

  • Guild Street to Cove: 09:54, 18:09;
  • Cove to Mastrick: 10:22, 12:07, 13:52, 15:37, 17:22, 18:39, 19:15, 20:30;
  • Mastrick to Cove: 11:15, 13:00, 14:45, 16:30, 18:25, 19:46;

Route 11

  • Northfield to Woodend: 09:38, 16:38, 20:15;
  • Woodend to Northfield: 10:37, 17:38, 19:30, 21:00;
  • Adelphi to Woodend: 19:05;

Route 11A

  • Adelphi to Craigiebuckler: 08:22, 15:21;
  • Craigiebuckler to Northfield: 08:49, 15:49;
  • Northfield to Adelphi: 11:23;
  • Northfield to Craigiebuckler: 18:23;
  • Craigiebuckler to Broad Street: 19:16;

Route 13

  • Castle Street to Hillhead: 11:13, 15:55;
  • Hillhead to Wilkie Ave: 11:45, 14:05, 16:25, 21:45;
  • Wilkie Ave to Hillhead: 12:55, 15:15, 20:30;

Route 15

  • Balnagask to Counteswells: 11:30, 13:30;
  • Counteswell to Balnagask: 12:30, 14:30;

Route 17

  • Fauldsgate to Dyce: 08:43, 15:51;
  • Dyce to Fauldsgate: 09:39;
  • Fauldsgate to Newshills: 11:03, 13:22;
  • Newshills to Fauldsgate: 12:20, 14:40;

Route 172

  • Adelphi to Dyce: 19:44;

Route 18

  • Dyce to Redmoss: 09:45, 12:25, 12:45, 14:45, 17:23;
  • Redmoss to Dyce: 10:53, 13:33, 13:53, 16:08, 18:38;

Route 19

  • Broad Street to Tillydrone: 13:07;
  • Tillydrone to Cutler: 13:35, 15:50, 18:14;
  • Cutler to Tillydrone: 14:45, 17:00, 19:15;

Route 23

  • Rassay gardens to Heathryfold: 15:02, 17:03, 17:33, 19:33, 22:53;
  • Heathryfold to Rassay gardens: 14:00, 16:00, 18:00, 18:35, 22:05;
  • Adelphi to Heathryfold: 13:29;

Route X27

  • Guild Street to Dyce Rail: 07:45, 09:55, 11:55, 14:40, 16:30;
  • Dyce Rails to Guild Street: 08:45, 10:55, 12:55, 15:35, 17:30;

