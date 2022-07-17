IN FULL: All the services cancelled by First Bus Aberdeen on Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Bus has released all of the Sunday services in Aberdeen that have been cancelled due to driver shortages.

It follows a string of cancellations to journeys over the last two days, which have cause disruption and chaos to city travel.

The company has reassured customers that staff are doing everything in their power to keep as many services running as possible.

However, there is currently no indication when the timetable will return to normal.

While in general there are fewer services operating on Sunday, six of the company’s routes have again been hit by the shortage.

First Bus has said there is a national shortage of bus drivers and confirmed staff illness is not causing the current issues.

A total of 31 journeys in Aberdeen have been cancelled today, with route 17A being the one most affected by the changes.

All First Bus cancellations on Sunday

Route 1

Castlegate to Garthdee: 16:31;

Garthdee to Danestone: 17:00, 19:03;

Danestone to Garthdee: 18:07;

Route 2

Errol Street to Garthdee: 11:06;

Garthdee to Ashwood: 11:40, 13:40;

Ashwood to Garthdee: 12:44, 14:44;

Route 3

Guild Street to Mastrick: 11:38;

Mastrick to Cove: 12:15, 14:15;

Cove to Mastrick: 13:15, 15:15;

Route 11

Northfield to Woodend: 19:45;

Woodend to Northfield: 20:30;

Route 12

Guild Street to Heathryfold: 16:15;

Heathryfold to Torry: 16:45, 18:20;

Torry to Heathryfold: 17:30, 18:55;

Route 17A

Adephi to Faulds Gate: 09:15, 16:25;

Dyce to Faulds Gate: 10:55, 13:15, 17:55, 20:20;

Faulds Gate to Dyce: 09:45, 12:05, 16:45, 19:05;