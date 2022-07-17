AWPR closed after two-vehicle crash near Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the AWPR near Dyce.

The incident happened at the road’s junction with A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum road at about 2.30pm today.

It is understood two vehicles have been involved in the crash. However, it is not yet known whether anybody has been injured.

Police and fire service are currently at the scene.

Three fire engines have been deployed from Aberdeen, as well as a specialist team from Dundee to assist officers with the incident.

Traffic Scotland has reported both northbound and southbound lanes are closed and urged motorist to avoid the area.

❗️NEW ⏰14:55pm#A90 On the A90 at Goval, it is closed due to a two vehicle collision heading Northbound. Please approach with care. @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/G99S3nUOwm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 17, 2022

A fire spokesman said: “We were called by police to assist with a crash on the AWPR at the junction with A947 north of Aberdeen at 2.28pm.

“Three pumps were sent from Aberdeen, as well as one specialist team from Dundee.

“Police are currently at the scene.”

This is an ongoing incident. More as we get it.

