Braemar Junior Highland Games returns this weekend

The Braemar Junior Highland Games returns on Saturday after a three-year absence due to Covid-19.

The programme for the games, launched today, features traditional sports, Highland dancing, competitive races and field events, as well as come and try opportunities for all ages and abilities.

Proceedings start just before noon with pipe bands marching into the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, which is the home of the Braemar Gathering.

Encouraging the next generation

The Braemar Junior Highland Games has become a regular feature on Scotland’s Highland games circuit since its inception in 2005, encouraging the next generation to participate in Highland traditions and sports.

Athletic categories cover all ages, with races for toddlers to a 3km hill race for under-17s.

This year’s event is free to attend, with food and refreshments available on site.

‘It’s set to be a great family day out’

Braemar Junior Highland Games organiser, David Geddes said: “We’ve got a packed programme for this weekend’s junior games — with pipe bands, Highland dancing, solo piping, tug o’ war, throwing the hammer and a bunch of races for those looking to win a prize or those looking to have a bit of fun.

“It’s set to be a great family day out among the heather hills of the Cairngorms, set amid the most famous Highland games arena in the world.”