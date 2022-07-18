Heatwave: Top tips for staying safe in north and north-east as temperatures soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures in the north and north-east have already broken records this year – and they are only expected to keep rising.

With highs of 30C and lows of 15C forecast across much of the region in the coming days, it is vital that people take extra care to keep themselves safe and healthy.

Though the peak of the heatwave is expected to hit further south, temperatures in the north of Scotland this week will be higher than many are used to.

Here are the best things you can do to keep yourself and those around you safe and cool this week:

Beware of cold water shock

While it may be tempting to rush to the sea, plunging too quickly into cold water can send your body into shock.

Aberdeen City Council laid out some advice for anyone who does find themselves in this situation, which includes fighting the urge to thrash around and floating on your back until someone can come to your rescue.

Float to live If you're planning to go to the beach, rivers, or lochs in the warm and sunny weather, please learn about cold water shock and what to do if you get into trouble. Also, please remember to wear sunscreen! ✅ If you find yourself unexpectedly in the water, FLOAT TO LIVE!✅ Fight your instinct to thrash around – instead, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.✅ If you see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.More information 👉 https://orlo.uk/Qoe3e)#RespecttheWater #AberdeenWaterSafetyGroup Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Monday, 18 July 2022

Try paddling or slowly wading into the water and remember strong currents can be hidden beneath the surface.

To be extra safe, why not consider going along to Stonehaven open air pool instead?

Risk of theft

Police in Oban have warned people to be extra vigilant when it comes to theft during warmer days.

Keeping windows and doors open may seem like a good idea and a quick way to cool your house down, but it also provides easy access for potential burglars.

While we enjoy the warmer weather, here are some #CrimePrevention tips: 🏠 In the house – windows should not be left open, they should be locked or in the ‘locked ventilation’ position

🔑 Going out – close & lock windows & doors

☀️ In the garden – keep the front door locked pic.twitter.com/0F2dMNNvkA — Oban Police (@ObanPol) July 16, 2022

Look out for people who have to work outside

People have taken to social media to remind others that some those in some professions will have no option but to work outside this week, no matter how high the temperatures rise.

You could leave bottles of water or snacks in shaded areas for your local postal workers and waste collectors.

Royal Mail has already warned some of its services may be affected by the weather as it has advised its staff to return to the office with any undelivered mail if they feel themselves getting too hot.

Avoid the hottest times of the day

The sun is often at its strongest between 11am and 3pm, so it is best to stay inside or in the shade between these times.

NHS Grampian has advised anyone venturing out to enjoy the warm weather to stay hydrated, regularly reapply sun cream, wear a hat and wear a T-shirt.

It is thought that consistently sipping water is more effective in keeping you hydrated than occasionally gulping it down.

While the current heat weather warnings don't cover Grampian, we are still going to see high temperatures over the next… Posted by NHS Grampian on Monday, 18 July 2022

Be prepared for train delays

Commuters travelling across Scotland from Aberdeen and Inverness have been told to expect delays to their journeys due to the hot weather, with speed restrictions in place from Monday afternoon.

This is due to the risk of rails and overhead lines expending in the heat.

If relying on public transport this week, keep an eye on the latest travel updates.

Remember the risk of lighting fires and barbeques

Fires involving barbeques are at a 12-year high in Scotland according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The hot weather and dry ground means an increased risk of wildfires that will spread quickly once they take hold.

Grant Moir, chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority took to Twitter on Monday to ask people not to light fires while out enjoying the area.

Keep your car cool

As well as thinking about your own health, it is important to consider that of your car too.

Make sure there is enough coolant in the radiator and try to park in the shade wherever possible to reduce the risk of it overheating.

Keep a few bottles of water in the boot in case you find yourself stuck and in need of hydration.

Watch your water usage

There are concerns that the heat will lead to water scarcity as the country’s infrastructure is not used to dealing with such high temperatures.

Sarah Halliday, a lecturer in geography at Dundee University, said: “Demand for water normally goes up during hot periods – the 2018 drought saw demand increase by 20-30%.

“It is therefore important people think about their water usage during this time and only use water for the tasks which are truly required. There are small things people can do, such as having a shower instead of baths, reducing their shower length by a few minutes, and not watering their grass.”

Reconsider heading for the hills

No matter how inviting the Cairngorms look this week, the Mountain Weather Information Service has warned of the risks of “extreme heat stress and dehydration”.

The high exposure of the mountains will increase the likelihood of these issues.

Monday – Becoming hot or very hot as an unprecedented plume of heat spreads north; beware of extreme heat stress and dehydration. Extensive strong sunshine extending north. Reaching 30C some Highland glens as far north as the Great Glen. Widely the mid 30s Wales and Peak District pic.twitter.com/d3prncoALM — Mountain Weather (@the_MWIS) July 17, 2022

Keeping your home cool

The best way to keep the inside of your home cool is to keep curtains and blinds closed, to stop direct sunlight getting in, and windows open, to enable good airflow.

Try to have lukewarm or colder showers to help keep your body temperature down.

Look out for your furry friends

Remember your furry friends during the warm weather.

Dog owners are advised not to walk them in temperatures over 25C and to give them cold water rather than ice.

A friendly pet reminder as temperatures are rising in #Aberdeen. Be careful of walking your dog in temps above 19°C & DO NOT walk your dogs in anything around or above 25°C. Don’t feed them ice, but fresh cold water. Drop a treat in to encourage. Any tips to share? — Post | Aberdeen News (@aberdeencity) July 18, 2022

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include heavy panting, dribbling, appearing drowsy and vomiting.