Archaeological dig to unearth secrets hidden in lower slopes of Bennachie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Archaeological dig to unearth secrets hidden in lower slopes of Bennachie

By Lauren Taylor
July 18, 2022, 7:08 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:14 pm
Bennachie, Aberdeenshire.

A conservation charity will carry out an archaeological dig on the lower slopes of Bennachie to unearth the secrets of people who lived there over the centuries.

Bailies of Bennachie will carry out the eight-week-long archaeological dig at the landmark throughout July and August.

A team of 10 people will work two days a week to explore the lower slopes of Bennachie.

This is the third year a dig has taken place in this area to unearth the hidden history of those who once called the hills home.

A previous dig on the site. Supplied by Bailies of Bennachie.

Ann Bailie, vice-chairwoman of Bailies, said the excavations are taking place on what is believed to be a late medieval building. It is thought the building is on top of a Neolithic, or Bronze Age, mound.

‘Building up a picture’

“The most exciting find last year was a possible Neolithic incised stone with concentric circles,” she said. “It is hoped this year’s efforts will find similar success.

“Other parts of this excavations have found a charcoal sample of alder wood dating to the Iron Age – we hope to find out what this structure may have been and if there is more Iron Age material surviving.

“This area has been occupied for many generations and we are building up a picture of what these mounds of earth mean.”

Pollen samples have been taken from the soil at the site to be analysed by the University of Aberdeen. This will give some idea of the crops being grown in the area over the centuries.

The samples will also be compared with a previous peat sample taken by the university on top of Bennachie.

It is hoped some artifacts found at the site will be displayed at the Bennachie Visitor Centre later this year.

The Bailies thanked MacDonald Hotels for permission to carry out the excavations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]