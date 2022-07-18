Archaeological dig to unearth secrets hidden in lower slopes of Bennachie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A conservation charity will carry out an archaeological dig on the lower slopes of Bennachie to unearth the secrets of people who lived there over the centuries.

Bailies of Bennachie will carry out the eight-week-long archaeological dig at the landmark throughout July and August.

A team of 10 people will work two days a week to explore the lower slopes of Bennachie.

This is the third year a dig has taken place in this area to unearth the hidden history of those who once called the hills home.

Ann Bailie, vice-chairwoman of Bailies, said the excavations are taking place on what is believed to be a late medieval building. It is thought the building is on top of a Neolithic, or Bronze Age, mound.

‘Building up a picture’

“The most exciting find last year was a possible Neolithic incised stone with concentric circles,” she said. “It is hoped this year’s efforts will find similar success.

“Other parts of this excavations have found a charcoal sample of alder wood dating to the Iron Age – we hope to find out what this structure may have been and if there is more Iron Age material surviving.

“This area has been occupied for many generations and we are building up a picture of what these mounds of earth mean.”

Pollen samples have been taken from the soil at the site to be analysed by the University of Aberdeen. This will give some idea of the crops being grown in the area over the centuries.

The samples will also be compared with a previous peat sample taken by the university on top of Bennachie.

It is hoped some artifacts found at the site will be displayed at the Bennachie Visitor Centre later this year.

The Bailies thanked MacDonald Hotels for permission to carry out the excavations.