Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 68-year-old man has suffered “life-threatening” injuries following a motorbike crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

The crash happened around 8.25pm on Monday near Crathie and the road was closed until 7am this morning.

Road Policing officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for witnesses and information following a motorcycle crash which… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 18 July 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Road policing officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for witnesses and information following a motorcycle crash which took place on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater.

Airlifted to hospital from A93

“The one-vehicle crash happened around 8.25pm on Monday, July 18. The motorcyclist – a 68-year-old man – was taken by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his injuries are described as life-threatening.

“The road was closed until around 7am on Tuesday, July 19.

Inspector Scott Deans, from the north east road policing unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw the motorbike shortly beforehand, to please speak with officers if they haven’t done so already.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 3691 of July 18.”